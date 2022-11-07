Ondo First Lady Tasks Christians On Nation-Building

By Rowland Onyeukwu

Ondo State First Lady, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has urged Christian faithfuls to rise up to the challenge of rebuilding Nigeria by taking proactive measures.

Mrs Akeredolu gave the challenge in her goodwill message at the Third Session of the Ninth Synod of Anglican Diocese of Egbu held at Christ Anglican Church Emeabiam, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

Represented at the occasion by a three-man delegation led by Engr Babajide Akeredolu Director General Performance And Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU) Ondo State, the first lady opined that the role of the church in building a just and peaceful society cannot be over-emphasized.

According to her, the contributions of the church in nation-building are more expedient especially now that the country has found herself at a crossroad.

In her words; “The role of the church in building a just and peaceful society cannot be over-emphasized especially at the crossroads we have found ourselves as a country.

“I encourage the delegates that will be part of this session to remember our state and country in your deliberations”.

In his remarks, the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma reminded the people of the state of the need to work for the continued unity and oneness of the state since Imo remains the only one the people could call their own.

The governor, who was represented by his aide on religious affairs and sole administrator for Ikeduru Local Government Area, Rev. Chidiebere Nwanebo reeled out a long list of those who had governed the state before him.

According to him, as the past governors contributed their own quotas and exited so shall he one day quit the stage at the end of his tenure for others coming behind him to play their own part.

He extolled the Bishop of Egbu Diocese, Rt Rev Enyinnaya Okoroafor for his sterling qualities of humility and righteousness, which has contributed to the spread of the gospel of Jesus Christ in the area.

In his homily, the Bishop of Ikwuano Diocese, Rt Rev Chigoziri Onyegbule enjoined Christians to always honour and worship God which, according to him, is the purpose of man’s creation.

The Anglican prelate reminded Christian faithful of the need to live a sacrificial life, which, he said, is an act of worship to God

The theme of the Third Session of the Ninth Synod was ‘Honour To A Father And A Master But Denying God His honour and Reverence, Malachi 1:6) An Error.”

The four-day synod which was presided over by the Anglican Bishop of Egbu, Rt. Rev Enyinnaya Okorafor, had delegates from across the diocese and others dignitaries in attendance.

Highlight of the synod was the conferment of the award of Distinguished Supporters of God’s Work on the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN and his wife, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.