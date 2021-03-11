By Debo Akinbami

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has said the governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, is in government to justify his re-election. The First Lady said described her husband as a man who is committed to making Nigeria a better place.

The First Lady said this during an interactive session with new appointees and staff of the Office of the First Lady tagged “Meet your Principal” held at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo State Capital.

In her words, “Akeredolu is in office for another term to justify the confidence reposed in him by the people of Ondo State who reelected him as a second term governor. As against the common impression that second term governors are usually complacent, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is a difference.

Arabirin Akeredolu, who also described herself as a First Lady who is passionate about making Nigeria a better place, decried the rate at which the country is undermining her youth. She promise to continue to make her own humble contributions within her space.

“I am First Lady with a difference. I am so passionate about the development of this country and the potentials of her citizens, particularly the women and youth. I can also assure you that governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is a hard-working governor who prioritizes development and who wants to leave good legacies.”

Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu described those appointed by the governor in the various capacities are men and women who have shown good commitment and proven competence.

In attendance are Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Staff of Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Foundation (BAAF), staff of the Office of the First Lady and her personal staff.