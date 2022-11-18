Ondo First Lady Recieves UNN Iconic Award

• Nudges Varsity to Introduce Globally Competitive Courses

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has been awarded as an Icon of the University of Nigeria (UNN).

The award was given to the First Lady on Thursday during the conferment of iconic awards on selected distinguished alumni of the university by its National Alumni (UNAA) at the Main Banquet Hall of Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Mrs Akeredolu, who was given Aquaculture/Human Empowerment Icon Award, tasked the university management to review existing curriculum and introduce courses that are globally competitive, tailored toward solving specific problems and meeting contemporary needs.

In her words: “The world has gone digital, and that is the direction a university should go. Universities should review the existing curriculum to accommodate current global realities. I believe that a university should do more of Research and development (R&D) to stay afloat, particularly in this season of global economic stress.

“It should have, for instance, establish renewable energy department that would produce solar panels and enable it to generate its own energy.”

While delivering her address, the awardee nudged the alumni association to be up and doing in giving support to their alma mater so that it can sustain its glory and good reputation.

According to Mrs Akeredolu: “Alumni, all over the world, help with fixing the challenges of their alma mater. They constitute a strong pillar of support to any institution. Many Ivy League universities in the world today, including Harvard and Yale rely strongly on their alumni to sustain the reputation they enjoy.

“I believe that the reputation of any educational institution relies largely on its students- both past and present. The UNN Alumni is able. It is not for nothing that we are called lions and lionesses. We are a pride- Royal and Regal, and we just cannot afford to be less.”

While recieving the iconic award which was presented to her by one of the first set of UNN graduands (1963) and former Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Chief Gabriel TG Toby, the First Lady dedicated the award to her parents who, according to her “trained their own girl children when others married theirs off prematurely.”

Anyanwu-Akeredolu added that she was reinvigorated by the occasion and promised to recommit herself to mobilising more members for the alumni association, saying: “I have been challenged to go all out and mobilise membership for the association, especially in Ondo State.

Earlier, the former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, charged the university Alumni Association to work differently.

“The alumni of UNN alumni association should endeavour to work differently, do things differently. Alumni play critical roles in the ratings of universities across the world. The alumni of a university in the rank of the university of Nigeria can do more than it is doing today. Communication is vital in making the sought improvements; without it, the association will not be able to do so much.”

Meanwhile, the National/Global President of UNN Alumni Association, Lady Doris Okoroh, PhD, said the theme of the event, ‘Celebrating the legacy of university of Nigeria alumni icons’ is well suited, noted that the selected awardees have distinguished themselves.

“These persons have distinguished themselves in alumni movement, in their careers and services to humanity, in line with the university mantra to teach the truth, preserve the truth and thereby restore the dignity of man. It’s in tandem with this celebration and honour of our revered icons that we are all here today.” She said.

Other awardees include the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi,

former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili, CON, former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, Justice Mary Peter Odili, Dr Okey Ibeabuchi.