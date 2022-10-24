Ondo First Lady receives donated medical supplies

... As US-based medical missions complete four-day training in Ondo State

The First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu on Monday in Akure the state capital, received medical supplies donated to the state by two US-based medical missions – Sharing Hope Medical Mission and Riverside International both of the University of California, San Diego, the USA who in partnership with the office of the First Lady, were on a four-day visit to train medical personnel in the state.

The donations were made at the conclusion of the visit of volunteers to the state. The four-day training amongst others focused on Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS), and an Update Course in Anaesthesia and Critical Care.

Members of the missions had also earlier donated tennis shoes and equipment to students of the Ondo State Summer Tennis Clinic following friendly matches with the children.

Receiving the supplies, Anyanwu-Akeredolu expressed her gratitude to the organisations and promised that the medical supplies will be put to good use for the citizens of the state.

“I look forward to more of your visiting Ondo State years ahead. Thank you so very much. I hope you had a nice time. What you’ve donated to us will be put to good use.

“The children of the Ondo State Summer Tennis Clinic are all looking forward to having their rackets and tennis shoes. We look forward to the continuity of this partnership,” she said.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the visit to Ondo State, Dr Emmanuel Onyeama, threw some light on the activities of Sharing Hope Foundation and Riverside International during the four-day visit to Ondo State.

He noted that the US-based volunteer doctors and nurses are offering their teaching services for free courtesy of the First Lady of Ondo State.

“The First Lady sponsored their coming and she is taking care of all their expenses while they are here in Ondo State. The doctors and other medical personnel being trained are excited and expressing gratitude to Her Excellency and the visitors. All these skills have been passed onto us and I know the healthcare in Ondo State will not be the same again.

“Over 200 people gathered here and they are getting certificates for this training. This certificate, if a medical personnel wants to get it outside the country, they cannot spend anything less than N400,000 but they are being given for free courtesy of Her Excellency, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu. We look forward to having them next year,” he said.

He said the missions had educated and empowered medical personnel in the state on up-to-date management of patients, especially in emergency and trauma cases.

Onyeama said the US-based doctors trained medics at the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), UNIMED Annex in Akure and Federal Medical Center (FMC) Owo.

Speaking, Mr Emeka Anyanwu of the Sharing Hope Medical Mission revealed that the organisation had on its own previously done two medical missions to Ondo State and that Sharing Hope Foundation did a collaboration with the Riverside International team.

He revealed that aside from Ondo State, the teams have previously volunteered in Ghana, Rwanda, Tanzania, Kenya and South America.

“The First Lady of Ondo State, God bless her heart has been very supportive because, without her, this mission would not have been possible.

“The medical personnel do this for free and we are donating medical supplies at the end of the mission and do our best to do collaborations with the doctors and the nurses of the countries that we go,” he said.

Thanking the people of Ondo State for their amazing hospitality, Anyanwu revealed the missions are hoping to facilitate an exchange program between the doctors and nurses of Ondo State as well as other countries they visit.

“We are looking at an exchange program in which doctors and nurses in Ondo State can come to San Diego California in the United States to do an exchange program.

“God willing by next year or the following year, we are going to facilitate the exchange program. This will enable them to see what we practice so that they can learn and come back here with it,” he said.

A nurse who partook in the training held at the FMC, Owo, Ondo State, Mrs Bukola Oyedeyi appreciated the Ondo State First Lady for bringing the medical team to Ondo State.

“This is a program I have been longing to actually attend. The training was worth it. It was very rich and we gained a lot.

“Personally I have learnt how to resuscitate patients, intubate babies and help people who suddenly collapse. I have also improved my skills in rescuing trauma patients, I thank the First Lady for bringing the program to FMC Owo,” she said.

Story Credit: Oluwatobi Omosalewa Fadeni