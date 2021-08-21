• Bags Distinguished UNAA First Lady Award.

Wife of Ondo State Governor, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, Saturday, has charged Alumni of the University of Nigeria (UNN) to come together to renovate the Nkrumah Hall of the university.

She made the call at the 106th National Executive Council & Delegate meeting of the University of Nigeria Alumni Association, Oyo State Chapter, held at the Dominican University, Samonda Campus, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.

In her address, the First Lady referred to a

video making rounds on the social media on the deplorable condition of the Kwame Nkrumah Hall, hence calling on all well-meaning Alumni to come together to fix it.

“I came across a video making rounds on social media about the deplorable state of the Kwame Nkrumah Hall which made me sad and deeply concerned. Anyone who listened to the voice of the parent who shared the video could easily sense her fear, sadness, disappointment and anxiety.

How her daughter was going to survive in a hostel without water and toilet facilities, and with simple housing facilities like beddings, doors and windows in complete ruins, she murmured sorrowfully.

Suffice to say that the poor state of the Nkrumah Hall today is a clear indication of the apparent neglect of UNN by the federal government of Nigeria and its alumni. Let’s renovate Nkrumah Hall to begin with- the very Hall that exposed the decay.” She said.

Arabinrin recieved the Distinguished UNAA First Lady Award in recognition of her meritorious services to the association , both as former chairperson and Emeritus President of UNAA, Oyo State, Chapter.

Reacting to the honour, she said, “This recognition is special to me for a number of reasons, one of which is due to the strong connection and love I have for UNN. As you all may be aware, I was the UNN Alumni Association Ibadan Branch President for 8 years. During my tenure, the Ibadan Branch hosted a NEC meeting. That I am attending another NEC meeting today signifies progress.”

While lamenting the extent of degradation in Nigerian universities, Anyanwu-Akeredolu who described herself as a proud Alumnus of UNN, saying, “I am a proud member of the UNN Alumni, and I make bold to say that our prestigious university has been abandoned by its alumni. I say this because I believe that the reputation of any educational institution relies on its students-both past and present.

“Of course, this is not just a case of the UNN alone, but applies to most universities and even primary and secondary schools in Nigeria. Hence, my focus is on a possible third force to salvage what is left of the reputation of our dear UNN.”

Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who came up with the two hashtags #DozieUNN and #FixUNN during the programme, said she is on a rescue mission to bring home the university’s lost children.

“There is so much that this third force-the alumni of the UNN-can achieve if they truly are determined to make a difference. Many of UNN’s alumni have the means to turn the place around but they are disconnected.

“I am on a mission to bring her lost children to her bosom and make UNN great again. I beckon on you all. Let’s renovate Nkrumah Hall to begin with-the very Hall that exposed the decay of UNN.” She said.

The First Lady emphasised the need to work to restore the past glory of the university, saying: “Alumni all over the world fix problems in their alma mater. The alumni are truly a strong support to any institution. Many Ivy League universities in the world today including Harvard and Yale rely strongly on their alumni to sustain the reputation they enjoy. I am using this opportunity to call on all well-meaning alumni of UNN to come together and unite for the purpose of restoring the past glory of the institution.”

Other awardees are Governor of Oyo State, Engr Oluseyi Makinde, Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engr Rauf Aderemi Olaniyan, Founder of Elizade University, Chief Micheal Adeojo, Former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Otunba Moses Alake Adeyemo and

Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin.

Professor Charles Binam Bikio, Vice Chancellor of Chrisland University, Professor Chinedum Peace Babalola, Professor Patrick Okedinachi Utomi, Mogaji Ismail Bioku,Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, Comr. Olaleye Quadri, Mr Paul Ilona, Engr Remi Oseni, Mr Ladi Ayoku, and Alh Ademola Musibau Adeyemi also received various categories of award.

Story by Debo Akinbami