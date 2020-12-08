The wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu today officially presented children books on coronavirus awareness she authored to the Abuja office of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

This is part of her efforts to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 as the world is witnessing the second phase of the disease.

In her remarks, Mrs. Akeredolu said she decided to write the books titled “The Superheroes Story and Kokothriller” (ABC Awareness Because of Coronavirus for Me, Friends & Family) to create awareness about COVID-19 in a storyline and cartoon format for young people mostly for children between ages 3-10years to help educate them on the dangers and protocols of the disease.

While noting that during her two months lockdown in Imo State she discovered that most people did not even believe COVID-19 was real, Mrs. Akeredolu said she decided to raise awareness by bringing together town criers in her community to create awareness while also encouraging tailors to make face mask for the people.

The First Lady said “I also did create awareness on facebook but along the line, I realised that children were asking questions about why they were being kept at home. Then, I realized they should be made to understand what was going on”, she further stressed just as she called for collaboration with the agency saying she is looking forward to their endorsement of the book and as well the making of copies available to millions of Nigerian children.

Reacting, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General, NCDC applauded Mrs. Akeredolu for coming up with the initiative just as he restated that children indeed were also affected by the pandemic.

While thanking Mrs. Akeredolu, Dr. Ihekweazu further assured her of future collaboration stressing that as a an agency, it will ensure that the books not only end up in the hands of young people but in their brains.