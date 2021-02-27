Chairman Lauds The Initiative

The wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu, today, presented 500 calendars to Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission ( OSOPADEC). The almanacs are to be distributed to BEMORE bootcamp participants from Ese-Odo and Ilaje.

At the official presentation done at OSOPADEC headquarters in Akure, Arabinrin Akeredolu, who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Gender, Research and Documentation, Mrs. Temitope Daniyan, said the gesture was in recognition of the supports enjoyed by BEMORE Empowerment Foundation, an initiative of Her Excellency, where secondary school girls are trained on ICT, Solar Renewable Energy and other life enhancing skills.

Mrs. Akeredolu while acknowledging that OSOPADEC has been one of its major pillars of support since 2017 when the BEMORE summer boot camp took off, appreciated the Chairman of the Commission, Bar. Olugbenga Edema for keying into the vision and providing necessary support for girls from his mandate areas to benefit from the initiative over the years.

In his remark, Bar. Gbenga Edema, said he would not be deterred by those making mischiefs of his good gesture to attract opportunities for young girls from Ese-Odo and Ilaje. He applauded Mrs. Akeredolu for encouraging and impacting positively the lives of many girls from the areas through the BEMORE initiative.

Bar. Edema, while praying for the COVID 19 pandemic to end so that the programme can continue, said his office has received an avalanche of request from different communities in the areas to have more of their girls benefit from the two weeks summer boot camp.

“We will continue to encourage our girls to attain their best through the BEMORE initiative because we appreciate the beauty it has impacted on their lives. BEMORE initiative has opened opportunities for our girls to go places. A lot of them after the training went back home to start using the skills. Arabinrin Akeredolu has added flavour to the lives of our girls”, he added.

Also in attendance were Dr. Victor Koladoye, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Comrade Kayode Ebiseni, Engr. Akin Osomo and the Special Assistant on Media to the First Lady, Ms. Oluwatobi Fademi , Bemore Technical Coordinator, Mr Bassey Obeten among others.

The BEMORE summer boot camp, established in 2017 has been training young girls in ICT, Solar Technology and other life enhancing skills with the main aim of bridging gender gap in technology space.

Apart from these skills, the girls are tutored in personal care and development lifestyles and healthy living.

Story credit: Ngozi Aduloju