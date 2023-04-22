Home Women & Child Development Ondo first lady makes case for female deputy gov in Imo
Women & Child Development

Ondo first lady makes case for female deputy gov in Imo

by ondoevents
by ondoevents 0 comment

Ondo State First Lady and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has demanded for a deputy governor’s slot for women in Imo State, saying that women are intentionally being suffocated due to sexism and prejudice particularly in Imo State.

Speaking to The Nation in an exclusive interview, Mrs. Akereledolu, who contested the senatorial primaries of the APC for Owerri Zone, noted that women were suffocated politically in the just concluded elections in the state, adding that nothing short of a deputy governorship position would be acceptable to women in the next government.
“It is scandalous that Imo State, one of the educationally advanced states in Nigeria, is intentionally being suffocated politically due to prejudice against women.

While acknowledging the boldness of some Northern women vying for governorship position, she said their counterparts in Imo lack the audacity to contest even council chairman because of men’s intimidation.

While Northern women are bold and daring, vying for governorship positions, Imo women lack the audacity to even contest for local government chairman because the knees of the men are on their necks. They are the ‘George Flyods’, they cannot breathe!
“Given my experience during the APC senatorial primaries, I say without any equivocation that Imo women have become endangered species on the Nigerian political landscape!”

Mrs. Akereledolu who spoke through telephone conversation, noted: “All the three Senators-elect for the three Senatorial Districts in Imo State [simply called Owerri, Okigwe, Orlu zones] are male. None is a female. This means that the voice of Imo women will not be heard in the Senate of the Federation for four years beginning from the time they will be inaugurated in June 2023 to their end of tenure in 2027.
“Meanwhile, none of the serving three Senators in Imo State is female. By the way, it was only in 2007 that Imo State elected the first female Senator, Senator Chris Anyanwu of Owerri Zone who served two terms between 2007 and 2015.”
“Out of the ten newly elected members of the House of Representatives in the ten constituencies in Imo State, only one is female. Meanwhile, there is only one serving female member of the House of Representatives out of the ten presently in office from Imo State,” she said.

Culled from The Nation

You Might Also Like

You may also like

Strong Political Will, Women Empowerment, Panaceas to Gender Equality, Says...

Ondo First Lady Makes Case For Nigerian Youths

SPEECH DELIVERED BY HER EXCELLENCY ARABIRIN BETTY ANYANWU-AKEREDOLU AT FLAG-OFF...

Mrs Akeredolu gives gifts to first babies of the year,...

BRECAN kicks off World Cancer Day in Imo state

Bemore 2022: Towards making another special breed without greed

Ondo First Lady Receives Leadership Excellence Award

World Cancer Day: Ondo women commend Mrs Akeredolu for creating...

The coalition of Non-Indigenes pays a condolence visit to Ondo...

Shun practices, norms inimical to women’s development – Mrs Akeredolu...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.