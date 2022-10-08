Ondo First Lady lends support to Arc-P Project

.. Program seeks to nurture vulnerable children, at-risk youth

The First Lady of Ondo State Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu on Friday lent her support to Arc-P (At Risk Children) Project which seeks support for vulnerable children and at-risk youth in the state.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu made this known at the inaugural meeting of the Project Advisory Committee of the Arc-P Project which was held in Akure, the state capital during which she promised to lend her support to the execution of the project when it commences in the state.

The First Lady is a passionate advocate about matters involving children and the vulnerable in the state. This passion is proven via her various projects which include the Bemore Empowered Girls Foundation, Nigeria’s largest girls-only Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and solar boot camp.

Members of the nine-man Project Advisory Committee are, the First Lady who is the Chairperson, the Secretary of the Committee, the Special Adviser to the Ondo State Government on Gender, Mrs Olamide Falana.

Other members include; Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Juliana Oshadahun, Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Otunba Dele Ologun, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan, Special Adviser to Ondo State Governor on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka, and Ondo Civil Society Coalition Coordinator, Mr Franklin Oloniju.

Giving a presentation at the meeting, Mrs Olamide Falana, the Special Adviser to the Ondo State Government on Gender and the Secretary of the Arc-P Project said the program amongst other goals, seeks to provide protection and hope for vulnerable children, develop quality education, bridge the multidimensional poverty gap and seek opportunities for entrepreneurship and vocational skills for the at-risk youth.

She noted that its long-term vision is to integrate the vision of the Arc-P program into the larger master plan of Ondo State.

The broad objective of the program is to take out as many vulnerable children from the street and as many youths who are unemployed. The program also seeks to engage hundreds of youths as facilitators who will in turn implement the project with the vulnerable children and youths in the state

“It’s going to be a project that the state will benefit from immensely coming at this time when a lot of things are happening in the nation.

“The project will provide educational support for children who are uneducated, who are on the street or who are vulnerable, the project will provide health interventions for them and life skills which will protect their mental health.

“For the youths as well, there will be various levels of entrepreneurship training and vocational skills building which is also part of the program. There will be other training which will boost their mental well-being and lift them from the impact of poverty,” she said.

Providing statistics, Falana said that available data shows that 47.4% of children in the country live below the national poverty line which is N374 per day.

She also noted that 54.9% face multiple deprivations in health, nutrition, water, sanitation and protection and currently about a 13.2million children are out of school.

The Arc-P Project is a program under the office of the Vice-President of the Federation which is implemented by the office of the Special Adviser to the President on Social Investments.

Story credit: Oluwatobi Omosalewa Fademi