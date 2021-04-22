I, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, First Lady of Ondo State, and founder of BEMORE Empowered Initiative, as a lifelong advocate of girl-child education, hereby launch the #IChooseToSupportTheGirlChild Campaign.

Statistics show that women, who constitute half of the world’s population, have low participation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), a cause for concern.

BEMORE Academy is a university of life where girls receive training on diverse subjects such as Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Solar Renewable Energy and other life-enhancing skills.

With BEMORE, we are gradually bridging the gap between a girl child and male counterparts so that our girls can meaningfully contribute to the socio-economic development of our country and the larger world.

Join me in the campaign #IChooseToSupportTheGirlChild by donating to support the BEMORE SUMMER BOOTCAMP IN AUGUST 2021.

Your support goes a long way to enable our girls to BEMORE!

BemoreEmpowered

SummerBootCamp2021

UniversityOfLife

FemaleTechLeaders