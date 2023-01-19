Ondo First Lady is Focused on Helping Humanity’, Don Declares

I’m committed to the essence of my Initiatives – Mrs Akeredolu

Professor of Public Health at the

University College Hospital, University of Ibadan, Professor Oladimeji Oladepo, has declared that Ondo State First Lady, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, is focused on helping humanity.

Oladepo who is the celebrant and a retiring professor in the Department of Public Health of college, said this on Thursday during the valedictory programme in his honour, at the Paul Hendrickse Lecture Theatre, University College Hospital, University of Ibadan.

He said: “Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu is a classic example of an alumna who maintains cordial relationship with her former school. This is lesson to all of us as lecturers and professors in the university. We need to relate nicely with our students. They are students today, but they will become something else tommorow.

“Politicians can be good if they are focused. I was also talking to a colleague in the course of this programme who said he wished all First Ladies are like Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu; she is focused on helping humanity.”

Meanwhile, Mrs Akeredolu, a Special Guest of Honour at the event, has expressed confidence in her initiatives, noting that she is proud of all the projects, places high premium on them and remains committed to their essence wether she is in government or out of government.

In her words: “I am proud of my sterling initiatives. They are all conscientiously planned and carefully implemented programmes as opposed to commonplace haphazard projects. I place high premium on them and I am irrevocably committed to their essence whether I am in or out of government.

“The evidences are resounding in my achievements in office and the laurels they daily attract. I champion quite a number of initiatives, mostly pro-female. Though I am not oblivious to the fact that people often wondered why my initiatives favour the womenfolk more, I have said, for the umpteenth time that I am not a female chauvinist; yet I am irrevocably committed to raising the status of women in any way I can.”

The governor’s wife who added that the University college remarkably honed her skills, stressed that she has put to good use the knowledge acquired from the college.

She added: “Since I walked out of the gates of this great college as a professional, I have since walked tall. The college broadened my horizons and honed my skills remarkably. In these barely six years of political sojourn with my spouse and governor of Ondo State, I have put to good use the knowledge acquired from this pantheon.

“Driven by the creed to help humanity, I have initiated a number of beneficial projects in favour of children, widows, women and girls, all of which have yielded great results. Queens became more visible; widows receive consistent and substantial support; expectant mothers receive succor. Breast cancer patients found sturdy and steady prop. Our entry to governance has also markedly reduced the ravaging rate of sexual and gender abuses in the state.”

While noting that she belongs to the school of thought that sermonizes the hashtag, #womensupportingwomen, Mrs Akeredolu said the worldview has been the trajectory of her life.

“Check my trajectory and you would see that I am following the footsteps of my mother and grandmother who were very strong women and played leadership roles in their communities.

“We have raised women status with skills acquisition and empowerment. We have also achieved exponential increase in female government functionaries, produced the first female Secretary to State Government while we encourage women to aspire to more of elective and appointive positions. I’m not doing these things because I am a First Lady; that is who I am.” – Anyanwu-Akeredolu said.

The First Lady was accompanied by top government functionaries, including the Wife of Ondo State Deputy Governor, Her Excellency, Mrs Esther Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa,

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Julianah Oshadahun, Commissioner for Information, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, Permanent Secretary, Primary Health Care Development Authority, Dr Francis Akanbiemu, Senior Special Assistant on Gender, Research and Documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan, and Senior Special Assistant on Media, Tobiloba Fademi.

Others are Members of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials and Female Political Appointees (FOWOSO), Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Foundation (BAAF) and Ambassadors of the Bemore Empowered Girls’ Foundation.

The occasion which attracted academics, researchers and medical practitioners also featured goodwill messages from friends, family and colleagues of the celebrant, musings and recorded tributes, and cutting of the retirement cake.