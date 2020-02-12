Ondo First Lady indicates interest to partner FUTA on ICT and Solar

By Mary Agidi

In her quest to proffer solution to the epileptic power supply in Nigeria, the wife of Ondo State Governor has indicated interest to partner with the Federal University of Technology, Akure to train female students on Information Communication Technology and Solar power.

She is championing the training under her non-governmental organisation, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Foundation, BAAF.

Mrs. Akeredolu disclosed this today when she visited the school of Engineering and Engineering Technology of FUTA in a courtesy visit to seek collaboration with the management of the institution.

According to her, the training would focus on two areas that were of utmost importance to this digital age, which are ICT and renewable energy, solar in particular.

Explaining the reason behind her decision, she emphasised the need to change the archaic tradition that limits female child to study certain courses in the university, while others were assumed to be for male students alone.

She said: “This is a digital age and no one should be left behind regardless of your gender. In the field of ICT, we have just a sprinkle of women, and to change the narrative we must tell the young ones that they can do it”.

Mrs. Akeredolu bemoans the low percentage of women’s contribution in the economic and the industrial landscape of the Nation, due to the old assumption that some educational courses weren’t suitable for women.

The BAAF Founder disclosed that she determined to provide solution to energy problem in Nigeria through renewable energy, as a result of her experience with power supply when she ventured into fish farming.

She emphasised the purpose of the partnership in order to sustain the programme, noting that FUTA was capable of making solar energy affordable, in order to reduce usage of fuel which had contributed to the climate change.

She explained further that, although she was concerned about raising the next generation of women that would be the future technology leaders, lend their voices to issues at the decision table, she didn’t intend to turn them to male.

She noted that her determination to change the narrative about womenfolk by training the young girls that would contribute to the development of the nation and their immediate environment, birthed the BEMORE Summer Bootcamp for GirlsNaija.

This gesture, she said was a new dimension of empowerment in digression from the usual distribution of equipment which First Ladies in Nigeria were used to.

The Dean of the faculty, Prof. Aremu Akintunde assured of the readiness of the institution to provide necessary and needed resources for the training, including human, saying FUTA had enough facility to achieve the dream of the First Lady.

He stated that the proposed training would go a long way in achieving the goal of the institution, ‘Technology for Self-Reliance’, while thanking Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for the TechHub he put place for the institution.