The wife of the Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu -Akeredolu yesterday inaugurated members of Ondo State Board of Agency Against Gender-Based Violence at an event held at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

She charged the members to work towards achieving reduced incidence of gender-based violence across the state.

Mrs. Akeredolu while thanking the state government for assenting to the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law, lauded the commitment of members of the agency just as she charged them on the need to be on the same page so as to develop strategies to achieve set goals.

This, she said will guide members as an operating procedure.

In his remarks, the Ondo State Primary Health Care Board Permanent Secretary, Mr Francis Akanbiemu while commending the effort of members especially, the First Lady of the State at ensuring that gender-based violence bill became a law in the state also noted that Ondo State made history by forming and inaugurating board members for Gender Based Violence, saying it is unprecedented “in the history of the state”.

Also speaking, Ondo State Trafficking and Irregular Migration Desk Officer for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mrs Yemi Faboye, thanked Arabinrin Akeredolu for her contributions towards making the signing of violence based law a reality just as she expressed the readiness of the team to continue to work with the instrument of the law to succeed.

Mrs Oluwatoyin Adegbenro who represented Forums for Wives of Ondo State Official (FOWOSO) in her remarks, commended Mrs Akeredolu for spearheading the project for the benefit of the larger society.

On her part, Ondo State Trafficking and Irregular Migration Desk Officer of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. (NSCDC), Mrs Yemi Faboye thanked Arabinrin Akeredolu for her contribution towards making the law a reality.

She said,”when we started years back, I didn’t know we can go this far. Now that we have instrument to work with, we will work and make sure that the agency succeed.”

Story by Media team, office of Ondo State First Lady