News Release

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, on Monday, 1st of November inaugurated the Working Committee for FOWOSO third Summit.

The Working Committee inaugurated at the Rotunda Hall, Government House, Alagbaka, Akure has started putting into top gear activities towards the programme’s success slated for 1st & 2nd of December 2021.

Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu

3rd FOWOSO summit, themed “Turning Around the Economic Status of Women in a Covid 19 Era”, will hold at the International Event Centre, DOME, Igbatoro road Akure, and ARCADE, respectively.

Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials, which also comprises female political appointees, is a novel approach to women’s empowerment, conceived by the First Lady and launched on the 7th of December, 2017 to reach out to all classes of women in the state towards enhancing their socio-economic status and further drive empowerment, self-actualisation and political inclusion.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, the FOWOSO Summit couldn’t hold as the foundation chose to adhere to the preventive measures against the pandemic.

This year Summit will feature sessions on wealth and financial intelligence, health, politics, sexual and gender-based violence, and security, amongst other topics.

Opinion leaders will conduct each session, women advocates, accomplished entrepreneurs and career-oriented men and women carefully selected, including raffle draw with mouthwatering prizes, older people dance from each LGAs, fundraising and award night.

Speaking in Akure, the state capital of Ondo, the wife of the Governor, Her Excellency, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, nudged the committee to work zealously and ensure that the 3rd edition of the programme turns out outstanding than previous editions.

Members of the Committee include Major Morenike Alaka, as the chairperson and the Senior Special Assistant on Gender, Research and Documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan, Mrs Elizabeth Adefunke Akpan, Ms Tobiloba Fademi, Ngozi Igbo Okoro, FOWOSO executives, and the Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Foundation (BAAF) team as members.