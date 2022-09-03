Ondo First Lady inaugurates 5th Edition of Summer Tennis Clinic at Central Senatorial District

….initiates training over 1000 children in 2022

The Ondo State First Lady, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Akure Recreational Club, inaugurated the 5th Edition of the Ondo State Summer Tennis Clinic for the Ondo Central Senatorial District.

The Summer Tennis Clinic is a passion of the First Lady who is on a quest to bring physical well-being and sporting excellence to the young citizens of Ondo State.

The previous editions of the Summer Tennis Clinic were traditionally held in Akure, the state capital but following the annual successes of the initiative, Arabinrin Akeredolu expanded the Summer Tennis Clinic to all Senatorial Districts in the state.

The 5th Edition of the Clinic has been held in South and North Senatorial Districts, respectively with over 1000 children trained.

Delivering her address, the First Lady said that the initiative has discovered many gifted children, altered their outlook on life, given them a sense of belonging and enhanced their chances as they progress along the sporting path.

She said: “Over 1000 children have been trained through this incredible platform with over 150 of the children already evolved and enlisted as members of the Arabirin Junior Tennis Club (AJTC).”

“I must say that I feel very satisfied with the reports of the outings. From the warm welcome at Owo and Okitipupa, the impressive turnout at the inauguration, to the passionate participation of children and the brilliant input of our resource persons, I feel altogether proud of this achievement.

“The maiden editions in the Southern and Northern Districts turned out to be much encouraging. 300 children participated from the North, while 320 children enlisted in the South. As of the last count, 300 have registered for the Central Senatorial District and it’s still ongoing, which means at least 1000 children would be harvested in the 5th edition alone.

“This is a telling testimony to the fact that the summer Tennis Clinic is steadily increasing in leaps and bounds, this is a big plus for our dear State.”

Arabinrin Akeredolu expressed her thanks to the Chair of the 2022 Management Committee, Chief Olamide Falana, the coordinators of the Summer Tennis Clinic, coaches, sponsors, and resource persons for their invaluable roles in putting together the initiative noting that the job of grooming the little stars up to the peak of their sporting careers has only just begun.

She congratulated past beneficiaries of the Summer Tennis Clinic; Henry Aina and Gbolahan Olawale who have been invited by the International Tennis Academy to the Sapetro Junior Tennis Championship. Henry Aina won a gold medal in the U-16 boys’ category, while Gbolahan Olawale got a bronze medal in the U-14 boys’ category.

Mrs Olamide Falana, the Chairman of the 2022 Organising Committee and Special Adviser to the Governor on Gender, in her address said that the Summer Tennis Clinic is one of the First Lady’s many endeavours. She described tennis as initially thought to be a sport for the wealthy, but this perception is gradually changing.

She noted that the Summer Tennis Clinic has altered the lives of some of the young players who have gained a sense of belonging, and confidence, and achieved dreams of travelling across the world to compete in tournaments since its inception.

Falana urged political leaders, particularly those in local governments, to begin the process of constructing tennis courts to promote the sport further and not only benefit youngsters but provide adults with a venue for recreation and sports, which is essential for longevity.

She congratulated the First Lady and the Host Local Government Chairman, Hon. Gbenga Olaniyi, the Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Ondo State Sports Council, Hon. Dele Ologun, President of Akure Recreational Club and Former Chief of Staff, Ondo State, Chief Dr. Kola Ademujimi, Member of the House of Assembly, Simeon Toluwani Borokini, Her Royal Majesty, Olojoda of Oda Kingdom and team members of the 2022 Organising Committee.

Story Credit: Oluwatobi Omosalewa Fademi