Wife of the Governor of Ondo state, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has been lauded for her efforts at improving the lives of women in the state by helping to make them self-reliant and financially independent.

The laudation was made, today, by a First Class Ondo monarch, Oba (Dr.) Yusuf Adebori Adeleye (OON), the Olubaka of Oka-Akoko, during the official commissioning of Benjamin

Ultra-modern Bakery at the Olubaka Palace Playground, Oka-Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government, Ondo State, Nigeria.

“I appreciate the First Lady, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, for her efforts at improving the plight of women by making them self reliant and financially independent. What we are witnessing today is the result of cooperation and mutual support between spouses.

“As men, when we support our wives, we are actually helping ourselves. I want to encourage men to give women the needed support to thrive because supporting them will have a multiplier effect in the long run.

I am sure this will boost the economy of Akoko land.” Olubaka said.

In her remarks, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, thanked the monarch for acknowledging her modest efforts for the womenfolk and encouraged the people to support the new business to grow by patronising it.

“I have listened to Kabiyesi about my modest efforts in raising our women to be industrous, to be supportive when it comes to the finances of the family so that the burden does not rest on Daddies all the time. Thank you, Kabiyesi, for appreciating us.

“I want to appreciate everyone who has identified with Olori on this laudable initiative. The only way to sustain the business is to patronise it. Because as the business grows, she will need more hands. And more hands means more employments creation. So, I enjoin you all to keep buying and eating Benjamin Breads, so that the business can keep expanding.”

Speaking also on her relationship with the Olubaka queen, the First Lady said she gets along with Olori Adejumoke Adeleye because she is a workaholic like herself.

In her words, “Nobody should be surprised that I am connected to Olori because she is a workaholic like me, so it was a natural connection. She is amazingly resourceful. Look at what she had thought of doing here, another investment that truly connects with the people. Food, as we all know, is very important. She is very innovative in her line of business.”

The founder of Benjamin Bakery, Olori Adejumoke Adeleye, in her address, said, part of the reasons she established the bakery is to complement the various initiatives of the First Lady, Her Excellency, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu on women empowerment, especially as applicable to her as the queen of Oka Kingdom.

Olori said: “The establishment of this Ultra-modern Bakery was due to my desire to invest in Oka Land and provide gainful employment to our youths, especially the womenfolk.

“In addition, I also wish to complement and support the initiatives of Her Excellency in my own little way so that her advice on women empowerment doesn’t go down the drain, especially as applicable to me as an Olori in the palace of my Royal Father and dear husband, the Olubaka of Oka Kingdom.”

The products of Benjamin Bakery include Sardine Bread, Wheat Bread, Fanta Bread, Vegetable Bread, Chocolate Bread, Coconut Bread, Ginger Bread, Milk Bread, Cakes and Pastries.

Present at the commissioning are the Forum for Wives of Ondo State Officials, (FOWOSO), top government functionaries, High Chiefs, members of the Bread Sellers Association, Member, Ondo State House of Assembly representing Akoko Southwest Constituency I and Chairman, House Committee on Information, Youth and Sports Development, Hon Akogun Olugbenga Omole among others.