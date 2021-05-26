Ondo State First Lady, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu – Akeredolu through her foundation ‘BAAF’ will on Friday engage her plethora of social media audience on the need for menstrual hygiene among the women folk, particularly teenagers who have just arrived the threshold of indulging the monthly menstrual cycle .

Every 28th of May has been globally set aside as World Menstrual Hygiene Day and the awareness was initiated by the German based NGO WASH United in 2014. The essence of the day is to create massive awareness about the importance of good menstrual hygiene management and the need to draw the awareness of females to this all important aspect of their feminine growth.

Mrs. Akeredolu who will be hosting a Facebook live program on Friday, May, 28, 2021 by 11. am on the theme ” Stepping up Action For Menstrual Hygiene and Health,” will have the following experts, Pamela Elekwachi, ACIPM, SPHRi and Marvelous Jegede, BEMORE Alumna 2018, as guest speakers.

It will be recalled that Betty Anyanwu – Akeredolu Foundation (BAAF) has been involved in women growth and development advocacy across Ondo State and beyond in the past five years of the administration of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Join the live program on Facebook @ Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu