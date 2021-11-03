Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has placed emphasis on the need to advocate renewable energy with new vigour.

The Governor’s wife made the remarks at the 138th Inaugural Lecture of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) delivered by Prof. Mrs. Helen Olayinka Ogunsuyi.

Mrs Akeredolu, on Tuesday, was speaking on the relevance of the inaugural lecture ‘Green Energy: Panacea To Sustainable Energy and Chemicals in Nigeria”. She encouraged relevant stakeholders advocate renewable energy as a way to halt the damaging effects on the climate.

“It is one thing to have this kind of information, it is another thing to get to work on it. There should be advocacy for this. People should be made to know the importance of going green. Advocacy is key to adopting Renewable Energy”, she said.

Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, a consumate advocate and investor in renewable energy through her annual Bemore Summer Boot Camp where girls are trained in Solar technology and ICT,

congratulated Professor Ogunsuyi, and commended the subject of her lecture.

The inaugural lecturer identified the need for Nigerian government to encourage utilization of green energy in line with the 2020 Paris Agreement.