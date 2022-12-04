Ondo First Lady Christened ‘Women’s Mirror’

..charges women to be economically productive and breast aware

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, was on Sunday honoured by the Association of Abia Women in Akure, as a ‘Women’s Mirror’, considering all her efforts towards the betterment of women.

The honour was done to her at the 20th anniversary lunch party of the Akure branch of the association, held at Josemillia hotels.

Responding to the honour, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, appreciated her kinswomen for identifying with her, right from the beginning of her husband’s tenure as the Governor.

The Ada Owere 1 expressed her delight to be given such a dignified pet name, ‘Igogbe Nwanyi Ji Ahu Uzo’, which means ‘Women’s Mirror ‘.

She charged women to be engaged productively in order to be financially independent, saying such would earn them more respect in the family.

The Ondo First Lady cum Founder of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, BRECAN, also encouraged women to prioritize their health, to be breast aware in order defeat breast cancer that’s taking its tolls on women at an alarming rate.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Chairlady of the association, Mrs. Igboegwu Kelechi Clarice, had appreciated the motherly embrace the First Lady accorded them when she resumed office.

She lauded her Widow’s care palliative and the Solayo kits initiatives, which cut across all women in the State, regardless of political parties, religion or ethnic group affiliations.

“The palliative package during COVID-19, the Widow’s care package where seven out of eleven widows in our midst benefitted from. A loan benefit given to one of our women. Solayo kit given to some of our pregnant women and wrappers, among other food items during FOWOSO Summit”, she hinted.

Mary Agidi

Special Assistant to the Governor on Media (Office of the First Lady)

Dec. 4, 2022