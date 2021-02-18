Ondo State First Lady, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu has reacted to Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s emergence as the Director-General of the WTO.

In a congratulatory message on her Instagram account, the wife of Ondo State Governor, Betty said she was delighted to hear the good news and women can BEMORE.

Mrs Akeredolu also donning Ngozi Okonjo Iweala signature head tie to celebrate the first woman and the first African to be appointed as Director-General of World Trade Organisation.

#belikengozichallenge Women can #BEMORE.