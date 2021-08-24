Wife of the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mrs Esther Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, has said Ondo State’s First Lady, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, is passionate about building future Tennis champions in the state.

Mrs Aiyedatiwa said this on Monday during the first Management Committee meeting of the 2021 Ondo State Summer Tennis Clinic, held at the Rotunda Hall of the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

Quoting Ikale Voice, Aiyedatiwa said the consistency of the Tennis programme initiated by Arabirin Anyanwu-Akeredolu has impacted over 1000 kids in the state.

“We appreciate Arabinrin for giving me and all the members the opportunity to serve on the committee in charge of this life-changing event for children in Ondo state.

“Her consistency of the tennis program which has impacted over 1000 kids in batches is a clear evidence of Arabinrin Akeredolu’s passion for the building of future tennis champions for Ondo State and Nigeria at large,” she said.

Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu had initiated the

Ondo State Summer Tennis Clinic in 2017 as an annual event aimed at grooming future champions. This year’s is the 4th edition.

The Deputy Governor’s wife, who chaired the meeting, charged members of the committee to give their best at all times so that the team can achieve good results.

Members of the committee, headed by Mrs Aiyedatiwa, are Mr Lanre Famakinwa as vice, Hon. Sunday Oladeji, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, Hon. Folawe Sipasi Aluko, Sir Ogechukwu Emmanuel Odor, CEO Cecil, Mr Alex Uka, Special Assitant to Mr Governor on Special Duties, Mr Divine Ogbonnaya CEO Divine Sports Management.

Others include Mr Mayowa Sunday, Tennis Coach, Akure. Mr Philip Egbuwa, Tennis Coach Ibadan, Ms Tobi Fademi, Senior Special Assistant to Mr Governor on Media as members just as Mr Seun Betiku and Mrs Pamela Elekwachi are appointed as coordinator and Secretary respectively.

By Debo Akinbami