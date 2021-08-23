The Ondo First Lady, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu – Akeredolu, has been described as a mother who believes in the active inclusiveness of young and Old in the society.

This was revealed during the first Management Committee meeting of the 2021 Ondo State Summer Tennis Clinic by the wife of the Ondo State Deputy Governor, (Mrs) Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa in Akure on Monday.

Mrs. Aiyedatiwa who chaired the meeting described Arabirin Akeredolu as a mother to all, who believes in the active inclusiveness of the both young and Old in the society.

Mrs Aiyedatiwa said, “We appreciate Arabinrin for giving me and all the committee members the opportunity to serve in this life changing event for children in Ondo state.”

“Her consistency of the tennis program which has impacted over 1000 kids in batches is a clear evidence of Arabinrin Akeredolu’s passion for the building of future tennis champions for Ondo State and Nigeria at large,” she said.

Earlier, Mrs. Aiyedatiwa charged the committee members to give their best at all times so as to achieve credible results.

Committee members present at the meeting were: Mr Lanre Famakinwa (Vice Chairman) , Hon. Sunday Olajide, Hon. West Ogunmolasuyi, Hon. Sipasi Aluko, Sir Ogechukwu Odor, Mrs Alex Uka, Coach Philip Eguwa, Mr Dele Maku, Mr Seun Betiku(Coordinator PRO), Mr Ayokunle Oluwatope, Mr Divine Benjamin, Mrs Pamela (Secretary), Dr. Olodun Oloruntoba, Ms Olowatobi Fademi .