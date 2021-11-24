In recognition of her numerous initiatives and strides in human development, the wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu on Tuesday, 23rd November, 2021 bagged the prestigious First Lady of the Year Award in Human Development during the Opening ceremony of the 2021 Press Week of the Nigerian Union of Journalists( NUJ), Ondo State Council.

Mrs. Akeredolu while expressing gratitude for the honour said it is good that members of the Pen Profession recognized her efforts in ensuring that the people, most especially youths, women and the girls are better equipped to function and add value to the society at large.

Ably represented by the Senior Special Assistant to Mr. Governor on Media, Ms. ‘Tobiloba Fademi, Mrs. Akeredolu said such an award coming from the NUJ cannot be received lightly as it goes to show that her efforts are recognized just as she urged women most especially to be up and doing as they are also contributors to nation building.

While congratulating the leadership and members of the Union, Mrs. Akeredolu further urged them to continue to be fair and objective in their reportage as they have important roles to play when it comes to keeping government on its toes in service to the general populace.

Other major highlights of the event include a lecture delivered by Rear Admiral S. Alade ( Rtd.) titled – “A Nation at Crossroad: The Media Amidst National Security and Economic Woes” where he explored the implication of media broadcast in the face of national security among others.

Earlier in his address, the state chairman, NUJ, Comrade Adetona Aderoboye while reeling out some of the achievements of the Union made passionate appeal to the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to create Information Department in the Local government system as it is in some States in Nigeria.

Mrs. Akeredolu has received several awards in recent times in recognition of her achievements through her various initiatives like BEMORE and BRECAN among many others.

Members of FOWOSO, BRECAN among others witnessed the grand ceremony.