Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu , has been honoured with Ambassador of Science Award by the Nano-Research Group of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

The award was given to the First Lady in recognition of her outstanding contributions to raising technology leaders through the BEMORE Empowered Initiative.

Organised by the Nano research group of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, in collaboration with Oilserv Limited group of companies, the award was part of the programmes of event at the 4th African Nano conference holding at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State, (UNN) from 19th – 23rd July, 2021.

NANO is an abbreviation for Nanotechnology, which according to the National Nanotechnology Initiative of the United States of America, is a science, engineering, and technology conducted at the nanoscale (1 to 100 nm), where unique phenomena enable novel applications in a wide range of fields.

The award which was presented on behalf of the group by Prof. Rose Osuji and Prof. Fabian Ezema was received on behalf of Mrs Akeredolu by the Senior Special Assistant to Ondo State Governor on Gender Research and Documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan.

Reacting to the award, Arabirin Akeredolu described it as one that is of value to her because it has to do with science and technology which, for her, is an area of serious interest.

“This award is one that I value and appreciate, moreso because it has to do with science and technology. Nanotechnology is the future of the world, particularly African where technological advancement is still fledging.

“I thank the Nano Research Group for the honour as I look forward to fostering relevant collaborations in nanotechnology research to improve the quality of our work”, she said.

The Nano-Research Laboratory is situated at the Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Enugu State, Nigeria.

Oluwatobi Omosalewa Fademi , SSA (Media), WoG.