Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has encouraged victims of sexual and gender violations to speak up, while assuring them of government’s immediate response and backing.

The First Lady said this during a town hall meeting on Ondo State Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law, held on Thursday, at the Civic Center, Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

In her words, “The law will catch up with any violator, regardless of position; we are therefore encouraged by this assurance that the VAPP law will stem the tide of sexual and gender-based violence.

“Victims should not be afraid to speak up. Be assured of the confidentiality of your report and the security of the victim (s) by the government. Measures are already in place for all these, so let us put our mind at rest. And don’t say it’s not your child and as such become indifferent to it.”

Mrs Akeredolu, who was represented by the Wife of Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluwaseun Esther Aiyedatiwa, also expressed confidence that, with effective implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law, cases of gender and sexual violations would be eradicated in Ondo State, saying, “Implementation would ensure that any violator will be punished under the law.”

The representative of Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD), Mrs Shola Afolayan, spurred victims of rape or any form of sexual and gender assault to speak out so that the violator could be dealt with under the law, noting that “Ignorance is no excuse to the law.”

In her contribution, the Senior Special Assistant on Gender, Research and Documentation, Tope Daniyan, sensitised audience on the passage of the VAPP law and its implications for the war against sexual and gender violence, saying that the law covers any kind of molestation.

Daniyan who commended the prompt passage of the VAPP law urged victims to report such cases within 24 hours so that the process of gathering evidence against the violator can be prompt and substantial, noting that, “After one or two days, it becomes rather difficult to prove a case of rape. So call the toll free number on the pamphlet already circulated to report incidences of violation immediately.”

In his reaction, Mr Oyewole Lebile, a participant and nurse at the Primary Health Care Center, Ilaje Local Government Area, urged anyone privy to rape or other cases of abuse to call the toll-free number provided on the pamphlet.

Likewise, Mrs Julie Eto, a participant, appreciated the organisers of the programme, describing it as a welcome development, and expressed optimism that the implementation of the VAPP law would reduce the rate of violations in the state.

Dr Olujide Famose, Coordinator of Primary Health Care Center Ilaje LGA, said the prevalent cases of abuse is partly attributable to the communal way of living particularly in the rural areas. He also expressed confidence in the VAPP law to reduce cases of violations.

“Before, the community does not allow for any prosecution of violators, but now, with the operation of the VAPP law, there is a succor for the vulnerable, especially the young, peasant girl child,” Famose said.

A satellite sexual assault and referral centre was also launched as part of the programme.

