The Ondo State First Lady, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, was among the 100 Nigerian women honoured at the VIP 100+¹ Women of Impact award organised by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs,in partnership with VIP Magazine at Transcorp Hilton hotel, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

She was recognised for her impactful initiatives through which many lives, especially women and girls have been touched, positively, hence, contributing to the national development.

Mrs Akeredolu, who was represented by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, described the award as a unique one due to the fact that it’s coming from a platform dedicated to recognising outstanding women.

She maintained that recognizing and rewarding the effort of women in our society would spur them to do more and encourage others to contribute their God-given potentials and abilities towards making the society better.

“The award is special in every way. I have been greatly privileged to be recognised with a couple of awards in the past few months, but this one feels like home.

“As someone who is an unrelenting crusader for women emancipation, inclusion and empowerment, it gives me great pleasure to see a platform like this dedicated to recognising Nigerian women who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields.

The Ondo First Lady lamented that despite the fact that Nigerian women have always been at the thick of it all, from the very beginning of the formation of this country, they were never given the deserved accolades, and therefore commended the organiser for the initiative.

“Before independence, during the struggle for independence and post independence, they have distinguished themselves as brilliant, hard working, tactful, resourceful, and efficient managers; successfully merging home and professional duties and excelling at both fronts”, she asserted.

She used the medium to appreciate her husband, Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, for believing in her and always provide enabling environment to execute her initiatives saying, ” I really wish that more men and husbands can be like him; a HEforSHE. Indeed, with the right support and empowerment women can truly be more”.

However, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, was also one of the male personalities recognised as a He4She by the organiser.

The Ondo First Lady, who received the He4She personality award on behalf of the governor, also recognised the support of members of her team in the execution of her programmes, stating that “No successful person ever works or walks alone”.

“To my fellow award recipients, the reward for hard work is more work. Let us continue to use our different platforms to make the changes that we desire and clamour for. Let us aspire to be reference points of excellence and to be proper role models to all who look up to us.

The Chief Host of the event and Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Dame Pauline Tallen, OFR, urged them to keep it up with the good works, and also lauded the organiser for acknowledging the contributions of Nigerian women.

Pauline Tallen, who was also honoured at the event, charged Nigerian women to strive and do everything possible for the development of the country for the sake of their children, noting that they are the hope of Nigeria.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Publisher of VIP Magazine and Convener of the event, Mr. Talabi Taiwo, had explained that the awardees were being recognised for their exemplary efforts in promoting women’s rights advocacy.

He said: “Initiatives by these award recipients have improved the quality of life of ordinary citizens, particularly women and the girl child in Nigeria through improved health care, water and sanitation services, timely disbursement of social welfare services and improving safety of our womenfolk”.

Some of the 100 awardees at the event included: The First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Buhari who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on African First Ladies Mission, Dr. Mario Tako Almakura, the First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, the former First Lady of Imo State, Mrs. Ugo Rochas Okorocha, Dr. Remi Duyile, while a posthumous award was given to Her Excellency, Late Dr(Mrs) Maryam Babangida.

By Mary Agidi

Special Assistant to Ondo State Governor on Media

(Office of the First Lady)

Dec. 7th, 2021.