By Debo Akinbami

Wife of the governor of Ondo State, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has advocated the need to close gender gap in digital technology, science, engineering and mathematics.

Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who was recently conferred with the traditional title “Ada Owere 1”, said this on Friday during her interaction with the Nigerian Television Authority ( NTA), Owerri, Imo State, on the programme tagged ‘Issues of the moment’.

The First Lady said, “The gender gap in digital technology, science, engineering and mathematics is so wide and we need to make effort to close it. We have girls and women in so few numbers in spite of the fact that this sector is gender neutral.

“I noticed the gap, serious gap in Digital Technology which is the main thing, the way forward when you talk about employment opportunities.”

Anyanwu-Akeredolu noted that the ongoing Bemore project is meant to inspire young girls to be more, saying “We want our girls to be more, because the society has been unfair to the girl child and womenfolk.

“Those of us who are educated, it is our burden to change the narrative. We have to mentor these girls, we must let them know that they can be more. They can be whatever they want to be.” She said.

As the first and newly installed Ada Owere, the First Lady said her conferment with the exalted chieftaincy title would boost her philanthropy beyond her immediate community.

“By conferring me with the prestigious title, it is like telling me that you’ve got more to do. Initially, I could say that I had concentrated my philanthropy in my immediate community, Emeabiam and environ, but you would agree with me that charity begins at home.

“I began with my immediate community and they can attest to that. Now I am going to increase the scope of my philanthropy and make sure that it touches all the communities that felt that I deserve to be conferred with the title Ada Owere I.” The First Lady said.

Answering how she is able to fund her programmes and projects since her office has no statutory allocation, Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu said her civil society background and experience helped in devising innovative ways to fund the various programmes.

Her words, “If you knew my background, I come from the civil society, I founded the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria twenty-five years ago, after my experience with breast cancer. I may not disclose my innovative approach right here but it has really helped us in sourcing funds.

“All my initiatives, including the two I have mentioned, are all privately managed NGOs, not run by government. For NGOs to survive in this country, you don’t have to depend on government; you must adopt innovative approach to raise your funds to stay afloat.

The First Lady, who asserted that training a girl child is not a waste, said “It is important to inculcate that kind of thinking in our girls, and again in our parents so that you don’t choose your son over your daughter because you feel that your son will answer your name and your daughter will answer somebody else’s name. We also need to build girls’ capacity and encourage them.”