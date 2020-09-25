• Say Mimiko, PDP Government Made Life Unbearable For Them In Eight Years

•Gov. Akeredolu Promises More Dividends Of Good Governance For Farmers in Second Term

Farmers in the Government Forest Reserves across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State have endorsed Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, for the second term in office.

The farmers, while recounting their experiences in the hands of the previous administrations, particularly accused the immediate past governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko of making life unbearable for them.

They spoke at a stakeholder meeting with the Governor at an event held at Adegbemile Cultural Center in Akure, the state capital.

The farmers who narrated how their farms and houses were destroyed by the Mimiko administration, lamented that they were jailed at Olokuta prison for farming in the Government Reserves.

The Olu of Omifunfun in Idanre, Oba Ilemobayo Akinwolemi said his house was destroyed 10 times by the previous governments but praised governor Akeredolu for restoring their hopes.

According to Mrs Ayo Fadare, “what Akeredolu has done for us, no governor has ever done much for us. For the first time in history, we are no longer guests at Olokuta prison.

” Four years ago, the governor met us during the campaign and promised us that he would allow us to farm in the government reserves if we voted for him and today, he has fulfilled his campaign promise.

“We have already begun our campaign for his re-election three years ago. We are ready to return Akeredolu for a second term in office for allowing us to farm without any harassment”

Governor Akeredolu assured the farmers of more dividends of good governance if re-elected for a second term in office.

The governor noted that his administration is keen on opening up farm roads through the Rural Access And Agricultural Marketing Programme (RAAMP) which was initially delayed by the National Assembly approval for the RAAMP.

“Now that the National Assembly has approved this, we are waiting for the federal government approval and I can assure you that when this is done, we will make our farm roads accessible,” Akeredolu said.

📸 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki