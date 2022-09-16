Home NewsOndo State News ONDO EXCO MEMBERS COMMISERATE WITH GOV AKEREDOLU OVER MOTHER’S DEATH
ONDO EXCO MEMBERS COMMISERATE WITH GOV AKEREDOLU OVER MOTHER’S DEATH

Members of the Ondo State Executive Council have commiserated with the state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, over the death of his mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu (JP).

The EXCO members described the death of the matriarch of the Akeredolus’ dynasty as shocking, adding that she has left a vacuum that would be very difficult to fill.

A Condolence Letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, on behalf of the State Executive Council, said the late Lady Evangelist was a shining example of motherhood to this generation, stressing that her imprints will continue to live forever in their hearts.

“It is with deepest sympathy that Members of Ondo State Executive Council commiserate with you over the loss of your dear mother and matriarch of the Akeredolus’ dynasty, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, 15th September, 2022.

“The news of Mama’s demise came to us as a shock and it is glaring that the Late Matriarch is leaving a vacuum that would be very difficult to fill. We however appreciate God that she lived a good and worthy life. She was a shining example of motherhood to this generation and her imprints will continue to live forever in our hearts.

“Mr. Governor sir, our deepest condolences go to you, the First Lady, your siblings and members of the Akeredolus’ dynasty. It is our prayer that the love of God and support of friends bring you joy and comfort at this trying period. As members of your Cabinet, we share in your grief and solidly stand by you. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the entire family. We also congratulate you for surviving your beloved mother. E ku orire na sir.

“Once again, on behalf of the Members of the Ondo State Executive Council and the Good people of Ondo State, please accept our deepest condolences”, the statement said.

