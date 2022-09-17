Ondo Council of Obas condoles with Akeredolu over mother’s demise

The Ondo State Council of Obas has commiserated with the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his entire family, over the demise of his beloved mother, Evangelist Abosede Grace Akeredolu.

In a statement, the Chairman Ondo State Council of Obas, His Royal Majesty, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, the Deji of Akure land, said Mama Akeredolu lived a glorious, accompished , fufiled life and the vacuum left by her exit, can never be filled.

” In his words, Mama Grace Akeredolu was a great woman by all ramifi ations. To have raised glorious and sucessful children like the governor, who fulfilled destiny and made it in her life time, was no mean task.

The Deji described Mama Akeredolu as a devout Christain who loved her children and family dearly and also lived an exemplary life.

He enjoined the Governor and family not to mourn like those without hope, because Mama lived to a full ripe old age, fulfiled her calling as a good mother and will be re united with her children and loved ones at the feet of Jesus on the resurrection day, never to part again.

The Chairman prayed for the repose of the soul of Mama Grace Akeredolu and the fortitude for the family to bear the loss.

Abooluwa Famakinwa,

Head Public and Media Relations Unit, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.