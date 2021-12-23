The Ondo State Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry, Mr. Olayato Aribo, has sought the cooperation of the management and staff of the Ministry to achieve the desire goals of government at empowering the people and boosting the state’s revenue drive through agriculture and adequate utilisation of available natural resources.

The Commissioner stated this while receiving briefing in his office in Akure, the state capital from Heads of Departments and Agencies under the Ministry.

He charged them to double their efforts in terms of commitment and dedication to duties in the year 2022, stressing that all hands must be on deck.

Mr. Aribo commended the staff in area of revenue generation, that the performance of the Ministry was good in the outgoing year, adding that there must be a radical approach to achieve more in the coming year.

Mr. Aribo, an entrepreneur turned politician, said government needs money to carry out its obligations to make life of the people better through provision of infrastructure and social services.

He reiterated his commitment to the development of the state by harnessing available opportunities in the Ministry to empower youths through Agriculture.

He emphasized that the potential in Agriculture would be utilized adequately for the benefit of the people of the state.

The Commissioner added that the Ministry needs to do more in terms of preserving the forests to guide against deforestation and ensure replanting of trees that were cut for commercial purposes.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Sunday Akintomide said the meeting with Heads of Departments and Agencies under the Ministry started last week, the day the Commissioner was posted to the Ministry. He said the Commissioner came and hit the ground running without wasting time.

The Permanent Secretary, noted that he was not surprised with the zeal in the new Commissioner because of his experience in the private sector and also being a renowned entrepreneur who has created a brand for himself in the state.

He added that his deployment to the Ministry was a welcome development, observing that Mr. Aribo, a farmer, is the man that fits the job, thus, making him a round peg in round hole.

Mr. Akintomide, therefore, promised that the management and staff of the Ministry would work hand in hand with the Commissioner so that his tenure would be successful and ensure that government meets the social contract it signed with the people of the Ondo State.

Sola Omoboyowa, Press Officer, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry