

Unveiling the profile of a visionary Young Leader, a grassroots politician, a revolutionist, A Technocrats and a transparent quintessential Leader. – Otunba Adeniran Oyebade.

Otunba Adeniran Oyebade was born in Ondo town, Southwest, Nigeria on February 23, 1982 to a modest peasant parents whose father’s basic occupation was Spare Parts dealer, a Transportation Businessman and Auto Mechanic. His mother, Late Mrs Mary Adetayo was a petty trader and a caterer. She used to owned a restaurant along Agodi Gate Ibadan. Little Adeniran Oyebade grew up amidst a keen communal society characterized with farming and trading activities.

At barely 5 months old, his mother took him to her hometown in Ibadan, Oyo State. On his arrival at Ibadan, little Adeniran was enrolled to both Kindergartens and Primary School respectively at St. Peters Nursery and Primary School, Aremo, Ibadan.

He thereafter proceeded to Okusehinde Memorial Primary School, Aremo Ibadan, Oyo State. Before completion of his elementary school, he went back to attend Bishop Phillips Anglican Primary School, Oniparaga, Ondo in Ondo State. He later moved to Ondo town to attend St. John’s Orimolade Primary School Sabo, Ondo.

In the quest to a greater height, Placement Exam took him to St. Andrews Anglican School, Ife garage, Ondo in 1989. Unfortunately, there was no money to further so he returned back to primary school to retake placement and chose St. Joseph’s College, Ondo this time around.

Young Adeniran attended St Joseph College from 1991 to 1996, then became a cocoa merchant storekeeper from 1996 to 1998. From 1998 to 2000 he was enrolled in a diploma program in Geology at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), then sat again for Jamb to be admitted to UNILAG with multiple admission in Mathematics and Electrical Electro-nics and Computer Engineering Departments.

As a student at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), he was Secretary General of the Federation of Ondo Ekimogun Student Union (FOESU). Hence, earning a wide recognition on campus with politics.

Attended UNILAG from 2000 to 2002, where he was honorable member, UNILAG House of Representatives called Student Representative Council.

He thereafter sojourned to the land of America on Scholarship to attend Idaho State University, Pocatello Idaho- majoring in Computer Information Systems and Pre Medicine.

ADENIRAN IN GOD’S BLESSED AMERICA

Upon arrival, he went to report to Idaho States University but could not finish his studies there. He transferred to a cheaper school in New York. At New York, he got a job as a Cook at Kentucky Fried Chicken and was a Chief Cook.

Adeniran recalls a day, a young 13 year old new mother came to insult him while sweeping the floor telling him, “she doesn’t like stinking African sweeping where she was eating.” Little Adeniran started crying and the next day he reported to another job in as a Security Guard at Con Edison Facility in New York.

Conceiving a change of course, he immediately transferred to Minnesota States University, Mankato majoring in Geology and Pre Medicine.

He also attended Anne Arundel Community College for summer 1 and 2 majoring in Pre Medicine as well. By May 2008, he graduated from Towson University with a BSc degree in Geology. He then proceeded to University of Maryland University College and graduated with an executive Masters in Business Administrations.

Shortly after his MBA at the University of Maryland, Adeniran enrolled in a Ph.D in Public Health Policy which is currently ongoing with the Walden University in Minnesota with a grade point average of 4.0/4.0

WORK /PUBLIC SERVICE EXPERIENCE

On his arrival in the United States of America, having concluded his studies at Idaho State University, he proceeded to work as a Cook at Kentucky Fried Chicken, (KFC) in Brooklyn New Yorkas recorded on his social security number/tracing.

He further moved on to work as a Security Guard in New York City at the highbrow area of Manhattan for a company named Rav Investigative Security.

He then left New York for Atlanta, Georgia to work as Certified Nursing Assistance having trained and obtained certification in Nurses Aid and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

Seeking wider career exposure, he left Atlanta and moved on to Minnesota where he worked for Boston Scientific Corporations as a Technician on its Drug Eluting Stents manufacturing line.

He thereafter worked in several smaller companies in Minnesota working as Certified Quality Technician and Engineering Technician for Medical device companies such as AGA Medical where he worked on Sheaths and Dilators, St. Jude Medical; working on Catheters, Medtronic, Cardiac Rhymes Management and 3M; where he working on several devices.

The Journey to Service in the United States of America’s Navy

In the quest for better opportunities, patriotism and service, young Adeniran in 2005 took his first military entrance examination called ASVAB and did exceedingly well enough to have been selected by the United States Navy to be trained as a DEVIL DOC, a Medical and Dental Specialist also known as Hospital Corpsman. He joined the Navy as a Medical and Dental Specialist called Hospital Corpsman or Devil Docs. www.navair.navy.mil

By May 2006, he relocated to Maryland and picked a job as Associate Quality Engineer for a company called Becton Dickinson Diagnostics and Medical Division designing Blood Glucose Monitoring devices called GLUCOMETERS as a member of the company’s BGM Groups. The company is located at a city called Sparks in Maryland.

By late 2006, he had picked a second job to pay for college at a DNA RNA SYNTHESIS AND ANALYSIS BIOMEDICAL COMPANY CALLED INVITROGENE a company located in Frederick Maryland www.invitrogen.com

In 2007, he returned back to Becton Dickinson to work at the Becton Dickinson Biosciences Division in Rockville Maryland as an Associate Quality Engineer. He was doing both job and navy at the same time but and left the Navy in September, 2007. www.bostonscientific.com

After his voluntary retirement in the military, he further worked as an Associate Biomedical Engineer for Becton Dickinson Diagnostics division in Sparks, Maryland. While here, he got transferred to another branch of the company called Becton Dickinson Medical and was promoted as an Engineer for its Blood Glucose Monitoring Group manufacturing Glucometers for Diabetic Patients. As though that was all, he however moved to the third branch of the company called Becton Dickinson Biosciences to work for the branch as an engineer. www.bd.com

In June 2008, aspiring Adeniran moved from Covington Georgia to work as a Biomedical Quality Engineer for a Medical Device company called C.R. BARD Medical in Covington Georgia. He later went to another similar medical technology company called Boston Scientific Corporations in Spencer Indiana, a Multibillion dollars corporation with branches all over the world where he worked as Customer Complaint Investigation Engineer II. www.bard.com

He later worked on Statlock IV Kits as a Principal Engineer before the company was relocated to Mexico then was out of job for a few weeks until a major breakthrough when he got a call again from Boston Scientific Corporations to work as a Senior Product Complaints Investigative Engineer at its Spencer, Indiana location. At Boston Scientific he received Positive Attitude Award. www.bostonscientific.com

HE BECAME AN ORPHAN

In April 20, 1998, the death of his mother, Late Mrs Mary Adetayo mysteriously due to internal bleeding made him develop interests in medicine and medical field as a whole.

By December 2008, he had started working for Boston Scientific Indiana facility at this time on January 20, 2009 a devastating news of his beloved father, late Pa Isaac Ibidapo Oyebade passing came to him. On that day, he became an official orphan.

Losing both parents untimely catalyzed his interest in political leadership to avoid more deaths that can be prevented in the community.

ADENIRAN AS A FAMILY MAN

In 2010, shortly after he got married, he relocated back to Maryland to start a family because his lovely wife lives in Maryland.

While in Maryland for better opportunities, he enrolled back in school to obtained a Masters in Information Technology as a dual degree with Masters in Business Administration. So, to sustain his new family, he switched to IT jobs which are more prevalent in Maryland than his Medical field. He completed the MBA only when the MAIT was discontinued by the school as a dual degree. Due to Mr. Oyebade’s undying love for education and thirst for knowledge, he also enrolled in a Caribbean Medical School along with his PHD to obtained MD/PHD degrees before he suspended the MD portion, since a PHD in Public Health Policy is a higher degree that would invariably serve his mission to give back to the community on a broader scale.

He relocated back to Maryland from Virginia because of his new born and family. He is a father of two handsome boys, Isaac Oyebade now 10 yeas old and David Oyebade 9 years old.

Young Adeniran adored FAMILY and Enjoys traveling as hobbies so he shuttles between Nigeria and America.

MADE A SHOT AT GOVERNMENT EMPLOYMENT

Young Adeniran made another shot at government employment to Federal Government contracting company in Maryland called CACI International. He was however moved to the United States of America’s Navy’s Space and Naval Warfare Systems Commands, SPAWAR now called NAVAIR at the largest Naval Base in the world in Norfolk Naval Stations in the city of Norfolk, Virginia as a Principal Software Teat Engineer.

He headed for Maryland to work as the Senior Software Spiciest for a company called Ancile Solutions Inc in Elkridge, Maryland.

Maintaining a credible track record in his newly found Information and Communication Technology (ICT) career, he worked for another similar software company called Lotame Data solutions- www.lotame.com

Then, providence and his impeccable track record brought him a rare opportunity to work with the White House Office of management and budgets of the executive office of the President of the United States as a software development advisor since 2013 till date. www.WH.gov

Adeniran currently runs a PhD degree in public health policy at Walden University.

A MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH AGAIN

Another major breakthrough came again when he received a call from the White House in January 2013 to work as an Advisor to the Office of Management and Budgets of the White House.

He started work at the White House as a Software Development Advisor for the Executive Office of the President of the United States of America, Office of Management and Budgets since 2013 till date. He has received multiple awards including publications for appreciation of contributions to preparing the United States America’s budgets yearly.

US GOVERNMENT APPRECIATES YOUNG ADENIRAN

The Government of the United States of America appreciates Adeniran Oyebade for his valuable contributions to the US Government. Below are some of the links:

https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/omb/contributors

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/BUDGET-2016-BUD/pdf/BUDGET-2016-BUD-7.pdf

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/BUDGET-2015-BUD/pdf/BUDGET-2015-BUD-29.pdf

SOME OF His HUMANITARIAN PROJECTS EXECUTED BY ADENIRAN OYEBADE FOUNDATION

 Provided eye care and medical services for the entire Ondo East and West local government.

 Provided bags of rice donations to the people of Ondo East and West local government.

 The terminally ill and new mothers gift at general hospital.

 The orphanage at Moro Ile Ife.

 The WHOAMI FOUNDATION in Ondo.

 Free medical and eye care services with Dr. Eniola in Ondo for Ondo East and West local government.

 Outreach to the Christ Orphanage Home in Ondo City.

 Cash and material donations to the indigents in local communities within Ondo State.