The year 2021 budget has scaled through the second reading at the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The Ondo State government intends to spend One Hundred and Fifty-Nine Billion naira in the 2021 fiscal year, tagged ‘budget of hope’.

While discussing the thrusts of the budget proposal at plenary on Tuesday, Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly noted that it would rekindle people’s hope as it would take governance to the people.

They specifically noted the projection from Internally Generated Revenue which is a way of triggering revenue source with a view to adequately funding major sectors of the economy without placing undue burden on the people.

While commending Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his administrative ingenuity, the Lawmakers promised to look critically into the budget proposal and give it necessary support, for people to continue to access the dividends of democratic governance.

Following a motion by the Majority leader Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi and seconded by Honourable Olayemi Adeyemi, the Speaker, Oleyelogun, committed the bill to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for further scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the House has commiserated with the entire Ifon community over the gruesome murder of their monarch, Oba Adegoke Adeusi by suspected kidnappers.

The Lawmaker representing Ose State Constituency, Honourable Oluyede Feyide, reflecting on the sad incident narrated how the first class Oba was murdered by yet to be identified persons.

Oluyede enjoined the concerned authorities to deploy their instruments of office to fish out the killers.

He equally stressed on the need to rehabilitate the failed portion of the road, close to Elegbeka, while a military base should be established in the area to checkmate criminal activities.

Speaking in turns, the Lawmakers condemned the gruesome killing of a First Class Oba by the bandits noting that efforts should be geared towards apprehending the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.

In his ruling, Speaker of the House, Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David, while condemning the gruesome murder of the Oba expressed the sympathy of the Lawmakers to the people of Ifon adding that no efforts should be spared towards fishing out the culprits.

Oleyelogun equally condemned the recent kidnap of the wife of Chief of Staff to the Governor blaming it on unemployment, proliferation of arms, leadership failure, porous borders among others which had triggered criminality in the society.

The Speaker added his voice to the need to repair failed portions on Ifon road, while a military base should be mounted in the area coupled with JTF patrol tea to check the excesses of hoodlums.

He further stressed the need to enforce the anti-kidnapping law in the state while the Amotekun security outfit should be strengthened with recruitment of more personnel for better performance.

A team of Honourable Members of the House was inaugurated by the Speaker to visit the Ifon Community on behalf of the entire House.

The team is to be led by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt. Honourable Aderoboye Samuel Ademoye.

In another development, the Speaker has said no order for contempt of court has been served on him contrary to media speculations.

Speaking at plenary on Tuesday, Rt. Honourable Oleyelogun said, as a Honourable Member of the House, he is a law abiding citizen and believes in the rule of law, hence would not do anything that would be tantamount to disobedience of court order.

The Speaker explained that judgement was delivered by the Ondo State High Court in respect of some suspended Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly which has been appealed to the Court of Appeals, Akure Judicial division and still pending before the court.

He added that motion on notice for stay of execution were also filed along with the appeal.

” I was informed by Counsel to the House of Assembly that one of the motions was struck out for want of dilligent prosecution and that one appeal has been filed at the Supreme Court against the decision of the Court of Appeals”.

” Also, two motions withdrawn by Counsel for defect on the face of the motion paper have been refiled accordingly to enable the court hear all processes on merit.”

Rt Honourable Oleyelogun maintained that the appeals filed against the judgement are still pending and subsisting at the Court of Appeal.

He was optimistic that his explanation would assist the media in their reportage.

Signed: Akogun Olugbenga Omole,

Chairman, House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.