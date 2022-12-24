Ondo: BRECAN disburses treatment fund to breast cancer patients, survivors

Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, (BRECAN), a non-governmental organisation founded by the Wife of Ondo state governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, today, disbursed millions of naira to breast cancer survivors and patients to ease treatment burden.

About 20 beneficiaries received cheques ranging between N200,000 and N250,000 each, at the BRECAN Office, Ijapo estate, Akure, the State capital.

Explaining the purpose behind the gesture, Ondo State BRECAN Chairperson, Mrs. Chinyere Nneke-Iyke, hinted that patients support was one of the mission statements of the association to eliminate breast cancer.

Her words: “Patients support is a way of alleviating the expensive treatment for survivors. It’s a continuous process that has been on for years, and today is one of the days; we did similar thing in June this year.

“Being a Survivor, the Founder understands that cancer treatment doesn’t come cheap and BRECAN has a way of raising fund through crowdfunding and other means to support survivors in their treatment”, she asserted.

According to her, BRECAN’s founder is passionate about the well-being of cancer victims and apart from giving out money to support their treatment, BRECAN also assists in creating employment and empowerment opportunities so that they can have money for treatment.

Early detection without access to treatment is zero, and when we create awareness to detect early, we also help them to have access to right treatment. We don’t just leave patients to face the treatment stages alone. So, today what we are doing here is that the Founder has released cheques to about 20 survivors to put smiles on their faces. These women came from all walks of the state, not just Akure alone”.

She, therefore, encouraged cancer victims to prioritise medical treatment rather than limiting it to spiritual aspect.

A beneficiary, Mrs Esho appreciated the Founder for her care and concern for the welfare of survivors and patients of breast cancer.

“She understands what we are going through and that’s why she’s making this effort to come to our aid; she knows we spend money always on this, she’s so caring and I pray that the Lord will compensate her with long life”, she added.

Also reacting to the gesture, Mrs Farotimi, prayed emotionally for the gesture as she’s currently undergoing treatment.

Story Credit: Mary Agidi

Photos: Saidu Abdulrahman