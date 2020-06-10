The Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as the ‘Amotekun Corps’, has commenced recruitment.

This was disclosed by the Amotekun Corps Commander, Chief Adetunji Olu-Adeleye, on Tuesday while addressing newsmen in Akure. According to the Commander, the commencement of the recruitment follows the approval given by the Ondo State Governor; Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu; to engage indigenes and residents of the state who are certified okay to be part of the novel regional security outfit, and membership is to cut across the eighteen Local Government Areas of the state.

Stressing that the form is free and must not be sold under any condition, Chief Adeleye advised interested applicants to download the application and guarantor’s form online at www.ondoamotekun.org.ng. He said that the forms must be filled correctly and submitted in person before the 22nd of June at the Agency’s Office at Quarters 20, Alagbaka Government Quarters, Behind Reuben Fasoranti Park, Alagbaka, Akure.

Sounding a note of warning to applicants against giving false information while filling the forms, the Amotekun boss tasked intending candidates for the job to ensure they get the endorsement of their Village Head and the Chairman of their Local Government Area.

While noting that the recruitment process is in phases; as the present phase is the Batch 1 (B1), Adeleye said the eligible age for applicants is 18 to 70 years, and the qualification is First School Leaving Certificate to Doctorate Degree level.

“The forms should not be abused and not to be sold on any condition. The first page of the form talks about personal bio-data, the second page talks about the referee and qualifications, and the third page talks about guarantor’s section. The guarantor must be the applicant’s Village Head, and Chairman of Local Government Council of Obas which they must sign”.

