The Ondo state House of Assembly has written the state Chief Judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu to constitute a 7man-panel to investigate the notice of allegations of gross misconduct levelled against Alfred Agboola Ajayi, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State by the House.

In a letter dated July 7, 2020 and obtained by The Hope the Speaker of the House, Bamidele Oleyelogun said the composition of the panel is in pursuant to section 188(5) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

This is just as the nine anti-impeachment lawmakers however cautioned the Chief Judge to disregard the Speaker’s letter.

Oleyelogun said “REQUEST TO SET UP A PANEL PURSUANT TO SECTION 188(5) OF THE 1999 CONSTITUTION OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA (AS AMENDED)

“You are hereby requested to set up a seven-man panel to investigate the notice of allegations of gross misconduct dated 7th July. 2020 by members of the House against Alfred Agboola Ajayi. the Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

“By the Resolution of the House today pursuant to 8.188(3) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) it was resolved that the allegations be investigated forthwith.

“It is in line with the above that I request that you set up the 7-man panel to conduct the said investigations as resolved by the Honourable House and the Panel shall as soon as possible report back to the House,” the Speaker, said.