The Chairman, Ifedore Local Government, Engineer Alex Oladimeji has been placed on three months suspension.

His suspension was announced at plenary on Thursday, following a report submitted to the House by the House Adhoc Committee on Local Government Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The House had earlier received a petition from Councilors in Ifedore Local Government, alleging the Council Chairman, Oladimeji, of Financial recklessness, misappropriation of funds among other abuses.

This prompted the setting up of the adhoc Committee to investigate the veracity of the allegation against Engineer Alex Akinyemi Oladimeji.

While submitting the Committee report to the House at plenary, the Chairman and Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt Honourable Aderoboye Samuel noted that investigation by the Committee during a visit to the Local Government revealed that the funds released to the Council were not appropriately utilised for the projects as proposed.

He added that some of the projects which the Chairman claimed on paper to have been eighty percent completed were discovered during the visit to be barely at Fourty percent.

Aderoboye maintained that investigation revealed that the Council Chairman, Oladimeji did all disbursement of funds and execution of projects in the Council in isolation without involving the Councilors and other relevant Council officials.

The Committee therefore recommended that Chairman of the Council, Engineer Alex Oladimeji be suspended from office for three months in order to give room for further investigation while the affairs of the Local Government should be handed over to the Vice Chairman.

The Committee equally recommended that the Head of Local Government Administration of Ifedore be transferred with immediate effect.

The Committee report was thereafter adopted on motion via a voice vote.

In his ruling on motion, the Speaker, Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David observed that the Ad-hoc Committee carried out its investigation in line with the constitutional provisions of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He noted that the Council Chairman, Oladimeji was found guilty by the Adhoc Committee of all the allegations levelled against him.

Oleyelogun therefore ruled that the Council Chairman, Oladimeji should in line with the Committee report, proceed on three months suspension immediately, to give room for further investigation, while the Vice Chairman of the Council should take charge during the three- month suspension.

The House also received a list of fourteen Commissioner nominees and Seven Special Advisers sent by the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu.

The Commissioner nominees are to appear for screening before the Selection Committee of the House.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman,House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

25th November,2021