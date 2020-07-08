The Ondo State House of Assembly has served an impeachment notice on the Deputy Governor, Honourable Agboola Ajayi.

This followed allegations of Gross Misconduct levelled against the Deputy Governor from various Quarters.

Clerk of the House Mr Bode Adeyelu had earlier sensitised Honourable Members at the plenary, under notice of motion, to the impeachment notice signed by Fourteen of the Twenty-Six Lawmakers.

Speaker of the House,Rt. Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David instructed the Clerk to read out the Names of the Fourteen Members for Confirmation.

Citing necessary provisions of the Constitution,the Speaker noted that the House is empowered to investigate the allegations to determine the culpability of the Deputy Governor.

After a voice vote by Majority of Members,the Speaker directed that an impeachment notice be served on the Deputy Governor for him to reply as appropriate.

Signed:Akogun Olugbenga Omole,ODHA Chairman House Committee on Information.