The Ondo State House of Assembly has ratified the appointments of Chairman and member of the Civil Service Commission.

Welcoming the Honourable Members to plenary after the protracted strike, the Speaker, Rt. Honorable Prophet Oleyelogun Bamidele David

recalled that the strike by PASAN was to enhance the implementation of financial autonomy for legislatures as enshrined in the constitution.

Shortly before the strike, a letter was forwarded to the House requesting for approval of the two nominees as Chairman and member in the Ondo State Civil Service Commission.

At plenary on Tuesday, Mr Ajose Kudehinbu and Mr Festus Akinyeke was confirmed respectively.

In addition, the newly confirmed Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, Mr Ajose Kudehinbu has pledged to deploy his experience towards the development of the Civil Service of Ondo State.

The Speaker, commended the efforts of Governors’ forum because the prayers of PASAN and JUSUN came to reality.

He called on Lawmakers and staff of the Assembly to brace up for challenges of legislative duties in order to better serve the people.

Furthermore, Oleyelogun used the avenue to congratulate Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN on his recent victory at the Appeal Court and urged members of the opposition parties to join hands with him towards taking Ondo State to its enviable position.

He thanked Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN for the opportunity given to serve in his new capacity.

The House also condemned the unabated insecurity across the country.

The Lawmakers who identified the need for community police equally called on traditional rulers to closely monitor their domains and report any suspects to the law enforcement agencies.

However, Members stressed the need to give voice to state governments on security issues. For instance, the recent killing in Ifon, Ose Local Government area needs an urgent action to ensure that the guilty can be brought to book soon.

In another development the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet TB Joshua was commended for his philanthropic works before death took him away.

The Lawmakers called on government to find a way of immortalizing his name being a worthy ambassador of the state.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

22nd June,2021.