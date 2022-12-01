ONDO ASSEMBLY REINSTATES TWO SUSPENDED LAWMAKERS

The two lawmakers who were suspended by the Ondo State House of Assembly over allegation of Anti-party and other offenses have been reinstated.

The Legislators are Hon.Success Torhukerhijo,representing Ese-Odo State Constituency and Hon.Favour Tomomowo representing Ilaje Constituency 2.

The Speaker reiterated that the declaration of the seats of the duo was not as a result of vendetta but was in line with Constitutional provision.

The House at a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon.Oleyelogun Bamidele David said they were asked to resume duty following a notice of allegiance of the two lawmakers to the Party Chairmen of their Wards and at the State Level.

While welcoming them back to the House, Oleyelogun urged the Lawmakers to continue to work for the overall interest of the party at all times.

The Speaker later directed that all their benefits and entitlements be released to them forthwith.

The motion for their consideration had earlier been moved by the Majority Leader Hon.Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi and seconded by Hon.Samuel Edamisan.

Also, the House passed the bill for lotteries regulatory Commission and other matters connected thereto, 2022.

Presenting the report of the committee on Commerce and Industry, its Chairman, Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye said the committee had carefully scrutinized the bill with recommendations for consideration by the House.

However, the bill was later passed by members through unanimous votes.

The Clerk of the House, Benjamin Jaiyeola also presented the bill for law to amend the Ondo State Micro Credit Agency and other ancillary matters law, 2008 for first reading.

The House later adjourned plenary sitting till Thursday 1st, December, 2022

Akogun Olugbenga Omole,

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

30th November, 2022.