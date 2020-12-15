The Ondo State House of Assembly has lifted the suspension order placed on four Members of the Assembly.

They include the former Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji, Honourable Adewale Adewinle Williams, Honourable Favour Tomomewo, and Honourable Leonard Akinrinbido.

Speaking at plenary on Monday, Speaker of the House, Rt. Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David noted that the Honourables, Iroju Ogundeji, Favour Tomomewo and Adewale Williams were suspended in line with the provisions of the rules and standing orders of the House at parliamentary and ratified at plenary .

Oleyelogun added that Honourable Tomide Leonard Akinrinbido was suspended after the House at plenary adopted the recommendation of the ad-hoc committee set up to investigate allegation of misconduct against him over the use of unparliamentary language, least expected of a Honourable member.

The Speaker noted that the four Honourable Members went to court to challenge their suspension following which judgement was delivered in their favour.

He however maintained that the House was not served with the court judgement until recently.

” Surprisingly, the House was not served with these judgements until recently. But because their suspension was done at plenary, the House based on its regulatory proceedings had to consider the judgement at its parliamentary where a resolution to seek the advice of the Judiciary and Legal Committee on the court judgement was reached”.

According to the Speaker, ” the House Committee on Judiciary and the Legal Department advised that the House should obey the judgement for peaceful co-existence and harmonious relationship between the Judiciary and the Legislature.

Mr. Speaker said the legislative arm of government being a law-making organ is a respecter of the rule of law hence the compliance with the court order on the reinstatement of the suspended Lawmakers.

He therefore ruled that indefinite suspension order placed on the four Lawmakers should be lifted to allow them perform their legislative functions as Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly.

Honourable Iroju Ogundeji represents Odigbo Constituency 1, Honourable Tomide Leonard Akinrindibo, Ondo West 1, Honourable Adewale Adewinle Williams, Ondo West Constituency 2 and Honourable Favour Tomomewo, Ilaje Constituency 2.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development