As part of its oversight functions, the Public Account Committee of the Ondo State House of Assembly toured the project sites of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) in the mandate areas, 18th August 2021.

The Committee Chairman, Hon. Festus Adefironye noted that the projects inspected could be impactful when completed and put to use.

Among the project sites visited was the skill acquisition center at Ugbo Nla which is aimed at empowering the youths with such skills as welding, carpentry, hair dressing, tailoring, computer training and maintenance.

Engr. Victor Erukubani, (Deputy Director, Project, Monitoring and Evaluation) who led the Committee members on behalf of the Commission to the site informed them that the project was completed in 2016, but the landscaping could not be done due to paucity of fund to mobilize the contractor, adding that the situation was the same at the Omuro International Market, Ugbo.

The Assembly members were delighted at the on-going work on 28.5km Aboto – Atijere Road and the 1.4km problematic portion in the completed Okitipupa/ Ayeka/ Irele Road.

The parliamentarians were equally satisfied with the level of work done at the Water Scheme in Aboto

The Committee had earlier paid a courtesy visit to the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan. The revered monarch appealed to concerned authorities to bring meaningful development to his kingdom and the entire riverine communities.

The Committee members on the tour included its Chairman, Hon. Akinfironye Festus (Ileoluji/ Okeigbo Constitutency), Hon. Sunday Olajide (Akure South Constituency II), Hon. Gbegudu Ololade (Okitipupa Constituency II), Hon. Abayomi Akinruntan (Ilaje Constituency I), Hon. Oladiji Olamide (Ondo East Constituency), Hon. Felemu Bankole (Akoko South West Constituency II), and Hon. Elegbeleye Rasheed (Akoko North West).

The OSOPADEC team comprised: Engr. Victor Erukubami, Mr. Frank Menukuro, Kunle Balogun, Kunle Awogbami, Mr. Ajakaye Odunayo, Mr. Alpheus Ikuyiminu, Mr Arowojolu Monday, Dr. Femi Dabo and Alh. Omorisha.