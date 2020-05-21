The Ondo State House of Assembly has embarked on one month recess.

Speaker of the House,Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David made the pronouncement at plenary on Thursday.

Chairman,House Committee on Public Acounts, Honourable Edamisan Ademola had earlier acknowledged the receipt of documents relating to the transactions on the 4.3 Billion Naira under investigation

He promised that the joint Committee on Public Accounts and Finance and Appropriation will do justice to the documents and report back to the House.

Speaking on the issue, the Speaker Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David noted that no one is being alleged of fraud as being speculated in the media.

He added that the ongoing investigation into the 4.3 billion naira financial transaction,which is in the public domain,is in line with the Constitutional Responsibility of the House.

The Speaker noted that after a financial year, it is the standard practice that auditor’s report would be forwarded to the Public Acounts Committee of the House while MDAs with queries will be called for questioning.

He warned against negative reports in the social media which are inimical to public interest.

Oleyelogun urged Standing Committees of the House to intensify their oversight functions in order to keep the MDAs on their toes.

Speaking on the upcoming Local Government and Governorship elections in the state,the Speaker observed that the Lawmakers will need to be maximally involved hence the need for the one Month break which was unanimously endorsed by members through a voice vote.

Signed:

Akogun Olugbenga Omole,ODHA Chairman House Committee on Information.