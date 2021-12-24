The Ondo State House of Assembly has passed the year 2022 budget into law.

With the passage, the Ondo State Government is to spend a total sum of One Hundred and Ninety-Nine Billion, Two Hundred and Eighty- Two Million, Four Hundred and Thirty-Seven Thousand Naira in the 2022 fiscal year.

The House had earlier committed the year 2022 budget to the Committee on Finance and Appropriation for scrutiny and defence by MDAs.

Presenting its report at plenary on Thursday, Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Honourable Sunday Olajide said the Committee observed among others that the fiscal documents were consciously arranged in a way that the growth of drivers of the economy and commencement of new projects and programmes that are crucial to the development of the state were the major target.

He therefore called on MDAs to ensure that provisions of the budget are applied to the needs stated therein.

He added that the State Government should take necessary steps that will propel all income generating MDAs to embark on more result oriented internally generated revenue drive in line with extant laws.

He advised that all MDAs that have desired to exceed their revenue generating targets should be given the required support to succeed.

He therefore enjoined other Lawmakers to consider the fiscal document for passage, having undergone necessary scrutiny.

After the Speaker subjected the report to critical debate at plenary, it was unanimously adopted for passage through a majority voice vote.

The approved budget was increased by 3.6 percent.

In a related development, the House also passed the Ondo State Government Years 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework into law.

The document was submitted to the House during the presentation of the year 2022 Budget Proposal and was consequently committed to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for scrutiny.

While presenting the report of the Committee to the House, Chairman, Honourable Sunday Olajide said all MDAs that are relevant to the preparation of the document viz Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Ministry of Finance, Debt Management Office, Office of the State Accountant General, Ondo State Board of Internally Generated Revenue Service were invited.

He observed that the document has been carefully packaged drawing assumptions from the Federal Government MTEF.

He called on the. Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget to sensitise all stakeholders on economic strategies that have been adopted in order to make things workable as projected, as doing so, would guard against working at cross purposes.

He equally advised Government to continue to ensure that its Medium Term Expenditure Framework is tailored towards achieving its philosophies and aspirations adding that Government should be conscious of her debt profile management so as not to constitute any threat to economic growth.

The 2022-2024 MTEF was consequently approved unanimously by the House through a voice vote.

Speaking after the passage, Speaker of the House Rt. Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David thanked members of the Committee for a job well done.

He expressed optimism that the document would add value to the economic growth and development of the state.

Also the “Bill for a law to establish the Ondo state Public Complaints, Financial Crime And Anti- Corruption Commission And Other Matters Connected Thereto” went into second reading and was committed to the Committee of the whole House for scrutiny.

In another development, the House ratified the appointment of five Commissioner nominees for the Ondo State House of Assembly Service Commission.

They include Rt Honourable Dare Emiola, Chairman, Honourable Idowu Adebusuyi, Honourable Adeloye Oladejo, Honourable Ola Oguntimehin and Rt. Honourable Malachi Coker.

The nominees had earlier been subjected to the House Selection Committee for scrutiny.

Presenting the report of the Committee to the House at plenary on Thursday, the Vice Chairman and Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt. Honourable Aderoboye Samuel said the nominees possess the required experience, charisma and exposure needed to function effectively as Chairman and Members of the Assembly Service Commission.

Aderoboye added that the nominees have the requisite academic qualifications and are physically and emotionally stable and fit to accomplish the tasks ahead when confirmed

He therefore called for the confirmation of the nominees by members.

The Chairman and other members were thereafter invited to the floor by the Speaker after a voice vote for their confirmation by members.

Speaking after their confirmation, the Chairman, Rt. Honourable Dare Emiola pledged to work in consonance with Members of the Assembly towards achieving its goals and objectives.

He equally thanked Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for counting them worthy to serve in their various capacities.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

23rd December,2021.