The Ondo State House of Assembly has passed into law, a bill to regulate security, rearing and grazing of livestock and estalishment of ranches into law.

The House at its plenary on Thursday also passed into law two other bills, which are: a bill for a law to provide for the management of funds acruing to the Ondo State Judiciary from the consolidated revenue fund of the state and a bill for a law to eliminate violence in private and public life and prohibition of all forms of violence against persons.

Report of the Committees set up to scrutinise the three bills had earlier been presented to the House at its plenary.

Presenting the report on grazing bill, Chairman House Committee on Agriculture, Honourable Taofeek Oladele observed that the bill when passed into law will prevent destruction of farm crops in the state.

He added that it will address clashes between herders and farmers, enhance the growth of livestock farming, prevent control and manage the spread of diseases and as well encourage modern techniques of animal husbandry.

While briefing the House, it was made known that necessary areas of the bill has been scrutinized. Honourable Oladele urged the House to consider it for passage.

After thorough debate on the bill, it was considered necessary for approval and the Speaker, Rt Honourable (Prophet) Oleyelogun Bamidele David ruled in favour of the bill after a voice vote.

In the same vein, while presenting the report on the bill on prohibition of violence against person, Honourable Akintomide Akinrogunde observed that the bill when passed into law will not only assist in eliminating violence against persons in public and private life but reduce attacks on women, children and other vulnerable persons.

Akinrogunde called on members to consider major amendments to clauses of the bill and consider it for passage.

Also, the bill for a law on the management of funds acruing to the Judiciary from the consolidated revenue of Ondo State was presented by the Selection Committee.

While presenting the report, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Honourable Aderoboye Samuel Ademoye observed that the bill when passed into law will regulate management of funds in the Judicial arm of government.

He added that the bill when it becomes law would enhance the welfare of Judiciary Staff, regulate procurement processes in the sector and as well enhance dispensation of Justice.

Aderoboye enjoined members to consider the bill for passage as it has been subjected to proper scrutiny by the Committee.

After proper debate on the bills motions were moved for their adoption and they were adopted through voice votes.

In the meantime the House of Assembly has pledged to partner with the Federal Road Safety Corps towards ensuring safety on roads in Ondo State.

While playing host to the Ondo State Sector Commander of FRSC in his office, the Speaker, Rt Honourable ( Prophet) Oleyelogun Bamidele David said this will be achieved through valuable law and motion.

He enjoined the Sector Commander to furnish the House with necessary documents on areas of assistance to guide Members appropriately.

The Sector Commander, Ondo State Command, Ahmed Tahir Hassan had earlier briefed the Speaker of challenges encountered while trying to secure safety in Ondo State roads.

He sought the support of the House to tackle traffic jams at critical points in the state.

The Sector Commander also pledged to train drivers of the Assembly on road safety.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole,

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.