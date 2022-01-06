The Ondo State House of Assembly has passed the anti-corruption bill into law.

The bill aims to checkmate corruption and promote probity and accountability in the conduct of government business.

The Ondo State Public Complaints, Financial Crime and Anti-corruption Commission Establishment Bill had earlier been forwarded to the House of Assembly by the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN.

Presenting the report of the Committee at plenary, the Deputy Speaker, Rt Honourable Aderoboye Samuel observed that the provisions of the bill will to a large extent discourage, curb and reduce financial crimes and corruption in public service.

Aderoboye maintained that the bill when passed into law would create employment opportunities for people in the state. He added that it would promote public awareness on the fact that anybody who involves in financial crime and corrupt activities within the state will soil his/her reputation and carrier at stake.

Speaking after passing the bill at plenary, Speaker of the House, Rt. Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David commended other Honourable Members for their support and commitment which has translated into passage of several bills by the House.

Oleyelogun maintained that the Anti-corruption bill which has been passed into law will enhance productivity and usher in transparency in the conduct of government business.

The Anti-corruption law has been operational in some other states of the federation like Oyo, Ogun and Lagos etc.

In the meantime, an adhoc Committee to work on the autonomy regime of the House has been inaugurated by the Speaker. The Committee to be chaired by Honourable Prince Abayomi Akinruntan will design framework for staff remuneration, periodic training and retraining for Lawmakers and staff, determine the staff strength, make adjustments where necessary, and consider admissibility of some temporary staff and work out projects to be undertaken by the House under the autonomy regime.

Other members of the committee include Honourables Ololade Gbegudu, Sunday Olajide, Abiodun Faleye, Olugbenga Omole, Olusola Feyide, Towase Kuti, Hon. Akingbaso, and Rasheed Elegbeleye while the Clerk, Barrister Jaiyeola Taiye will serve as secretary and Honourables Jamiu Maito and Olamide Oladiji will serve on the committee as Advisers.

Meanwhile, the House has embarked on recess effective from Thursday, 6th January 2022. Members are expected back on Friday, 4th March, 2022.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

6th January,2022.