Ondo Assembly Passes Amotekun Bill

The bill for a law to establish the Ondo State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps 2020 has been passed into law by the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The House at its plenary on 18th February, 2020 commited the bill to the House Committee on Culture, Tourism, Security, Community Development and Co-operative services for scrutiny after it passed through the first and second reading.

The Chairman of the Committee, Honourable Ololade Gbegudu while submitting his report at plenary noted that the emergence of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State will assist in reducing crimes.

He added that the law provides the legal framework to guide the operations of the Ondo State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps and forestall any conflicts with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Speaking after passing the bill into law, the Speaker of the House Rt. Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David warned criminal minded individuals to quit Ondo State as Amotekun has come to stay.

Oleyelogun thanked contributors to the successful passage of the bill including the South West States Governors, the Lawmakers in the zone ànd the Attorneys General for being part of history.

A public hearing on the Amotekun Security Network was held on Wednesday last week across the six South West States of Nigeria.

Speakers in the zone and the Attorneys General as well later met in Ibadan last week to ratify the grey areas.

The Chairman House Commitee on information Hon.Akogun Olugbenga Omole and the Chairman House Committee on Culture,Tourism,Security,Community Development and Co-operative Services Hon.Ololade Gbegudu jointly addressed the Press after Plenary.They stated that today is historic not only in Ondo State and the South West Region but the entire Nation as this will is an automatic Red Card for Criminality and Criminals in the State.

Signed Akogun Olugbenga Omole,ODHA Spokesman.