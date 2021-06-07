Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly have mourned the Ondo State born popular Televangelist, Prophet Temitayo Balogun Joshua.

Pastor T. B. Joshua, an indigene of Arigidi-Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government area of Ondo State reportedly died on Saturday evening after a church service with his congregation.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oleyelogun Bamidele David expressed shock over the demise on his personal friend and Spiritual Father- Prophet T. B Joshua.

Speaking through the Speaker, the Lawmakers noted that the popular pastor and prophet lived his life to the fullest, in the service of humanity.

In a press statement signed by Chairman House Committee on Information Youth and Sports Development, Akogun Olugbenga Omole, the statement noted that Pastor T.B. Joshua will forever be remembered for his legacy of goodwill which cut across the global Community.

” Prophet Temitayo Balogun Joshua touched several lives and delivered many oppressed people from bondage during his lifetime”

” His religious activities brought global attention to Nigeria especially from people who came from countries of the world to tap from his God-given spiritual influence”

“The global Community and indeed Ondo State will sorely miss his good work but our sole belief is that he has gone to rest in the bosom of the almighty God whom he served till the very end”

While commiserating with his immediate family, the Christian Community, the Arigidi-Akoko Community and indeed the Ondo State family, the entire body of Ondo State Lawmakers pray to God to repose his soul and grant us the fortitude to bear the loss.

Pastor T.B. Joshua was born in Arigidi-Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government area of Ondo State.

He committed his entire life to the service of God and humanity.

A philanthropist and free giver, prophet T.B Joshua left a legacy of unrivalled lifting of human souls.

He died at the age of 57.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.