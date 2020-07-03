The Ondo State House of Assembly has commiserated with Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN over the death of a prominent member of his cabinet and Health Commissioner, Dr Wahab Adegbenro.

In a statement, Lawmakers of the Assembly described the late Health Commissioner as a frontliner and a giant in the crusade against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Memory of his brief on the Coronavirus when he appeared before the House at plenary early this year remains evergreen”

A valiant that he was,Dr Adegbenro never left anything to chance in the protection of the entire citizenry of our sunshine state against the scourge.

As a veteran Medical Practitioner the late Commissioner for Health left his Footprints in his Service to the People.

It is our sincere belief that God would grant him Eternal rest and grant his family,the Entire Ifedore Local Government Area,Mr Speaker and Ondo State at large the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Signed:Akogun Olugbenga Omole (Chairman House Committee on Information).