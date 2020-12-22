The Ondo State House of Assembly mourned the death of the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties; Late Professor Bayonle Ademodi.

Speaking at the residence of the deceased during a condolence visit,the Speaker of the House Rt.Hon.David Bamidele Oleyelogun who spoke on behalf other Lawmakers commiserated with the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN), the APC family, the Ondo Community and immediate family of the late icon.

According to the Lawmakers, late Professor Ademodi was a strong and Frontline factor in the politics of Ondo State and Nigeria.

“As a Frontline Afenifere leader he demonstrated a selfless leadership prompting many to see him as a bridge builder and a beacon of hope”

“As an academician and politician he left his footprints among giants”

According to the Lawmakers, the academic community and the political family will miss his invaluable contributions to humanity.

While praying to God for the repose of his soul,the entire Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly beseech him to grant the Ademodi family the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Late Bayonle Ademodi was a Professor of Chemical Engineering,leader of Afenifere Egbe Ilosiwaju Yoruba in Ondo State and a member of the National Central Working Committee of the group.

As a politician, late Professor Bayonle Ademodi was a National Delegate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD);Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and All Progressive Congress (APC).

Bayonle who parades an impressive pack of work experiences in the academic world was a Professor,Department of Chemical Engineering, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Professor Ademodi was until his death the Commissioner, Ministry of Integration & Special duties, Ondo State.

Signed:Akogun Olugbenga Omole, Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.